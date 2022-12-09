ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUCountry

Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List

Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future

NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76

BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Scotlandville holds off McKinley, 56-54

BATON ROUGE, LA — For the first time all fall the Friday night lights were shut off in Baton Rouge. Yet high school sports were alive and well inside the gymnasiums. Especially for Scotlandville’s starting quarterback C’Zavian Teasette who displayed his talents on the hardwood against McKinley, as he led the Hornets to a 56-54 victory at home Friday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Newcomer upsets 3-term incumbent in Public Service Commission race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Devante Lewis has won the Public Service Commission District 3 seat. Lewis beat Lambert Boissiere who has been on the commission for 17 years. The Public Service Commission is a five-person commission that regulates the prices, reliability, and safety of public services. Lewis won...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA

