PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Friday to a $15 million, two-year contract, a deal that could be worth an extra $1 million if he becomes a regular in the rotation for the National League champions. Strahm gets $7.5 million in each of the next two seasons and can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for starts: $125,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30. The 31-year-old free agent was a reliever for the Boston Red Sox last season. He had a 3.83 ERA in 50 appearances, striking out 52 batters and walking 17 while allowing five home runs in 44 2/3 innings. Strahm has been a reliever and starter during his seven seasons in the majors with Kansas City, San Diego and Boston.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO