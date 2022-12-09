Read full article on original website
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’
She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video
Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
These Models Said They Would Like to Date Tom Brady Following His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, a number of other models and influencers are revealing that they might make a move on Tom Brady.
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split
It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Gisele Bündchen Left a Sweet Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are proving there's no bad blood between them. Last week, the supermodel left a sweet comment on Brady's Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of his oldest child, 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, playing football. Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split
Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Golden Globes Producer Jesse Collins on How 2023 Awards Show Will Address HFPA Controversy (Exclusive)
The Golden Globes are looking ahead to the future. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Jesse Collins, the show's executive producer, who revealed how the 2023 ceremony will address the Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy that led to the 2022 awards being untelevised. "I think in a way people will get...
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
'The Voice' Finale: Bodie's Moving Performance Leaves Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Speechless
Bodie has delivered show-stopping performances throughout season 22 of The Voice -- and the first night of the finale was no different!. The 29-year-old California native and fan favorite took the stage on Monday for a performance of "Gratitude" by Brandon Lake dedicated to his three kids that brought all four coaches to their feet -- and moved Gwen Stefani to tears.
Zoe Saldana Gushes Over ‘Crossroads’ Co-Star Britney Spears On Movie’s 20th Anniversary: She’s A ‘Natural’
Zoe Saldana, 44, stepped out on Monday, December 12 for the red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, and she was asked about another pivotal movie in her career: Crossroads. Zoe told Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner that she had an “amazing” experience making the teen drama film that came out over 20 years ago and also starred the one and only Britney Spears in her film debut.
Blake Shelton Surprises 'The Voice' Alums Worth the Wait With Grand Ole Opry Performance
Blake Shelton continues to support his Team Blake singers long after their season of The Voice!. The country star surprised mother-daughter trio Worth the Wait -- who made it to the live shows on season 19 with Team Blake -- with a FaceTime call as they performed a pop-up show at his Ole Red bar on Sunday night.
Rihanna Reacts to Her First Golden Globe Nomination
Rihanna can officially add Golden Globe nominee to her resume! On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes and Rihanna picked up a nomination for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other nominees in the...
Brendan Fraser Nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe After Saying He Would Not Attend
Brendan Fraser is being recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. On Monday, it was announced that the 54-year-old actor is nominated in the Best Actor (Motion Picture – Drama) category for his work in The Whale at the 2023 Golden Globes. Fraser will face off against Austin Butler...
See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Sweet Messages to Son Ben on His 13th Birthday
Watch: How Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Worked Out Custody Amid Divorce. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating a milestone birthday in their family. The former couple penned sweet birthday messages to their son, Benjamin, as he starts a new chapter in his life: teenhood. For the occasion, Tom shared an image of Benjamin taken in the backyard of a house.
Naomi Ackie and Nafessa Williams on Portraying Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford's 'Pure Love' (Exclusive)
Taking on the role of Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody was no small task, and not one Naomi Ackie took lightly at all. "I was in prep for about six months, seven months, by myself, and with my dialect coaches," the London-born actress told ET's Rachel Smith at the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Experience in New York City over the weekend.
