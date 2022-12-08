Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that Russia is considering adding a nuclear first strike to its military strategy, in which Russia could use a nuclear weapon to disarm an opponent, according to Bloomberg. If Putin latches onto that idea, it would mark a dramatic shift away from Russia’s claimed nuclear strategy, which is that the country will only use a nuclear weapon in “self-defense” or retaliation. Putin has been hinting that Russia might unleash nuclear weapons for months now. This fall, Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, embarked on a campaign working to convince other world leaders that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb,” a combination of conventional explosives and radioactive material, in what western officials indicated was likely Russia’s way of building up a justification for Russia’s own plans to escalate the war in Ukraine. Putin’s remarks are just the latest in a series of seemingly conflicting statements he’s made on nuclear weapons this week. Just Thursday, Putin said he saw the risk for nuclear escalation “growing” on the world stage. Putin also said Russia has not “gone mad” in an apparent attempt to reassure allies concerned that Moscow might actually use a nuclear weapon. It’s not clear the reassurances have made their mark yet: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is canceling an annual in-person meeting with Putin over the nuclear threats, according to a Bloomberg report.

