CNBC

Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries

Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Threatens Russia Might Add Nuclear First Strike to Attack Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that Russia is considering adding a nuclear first strike to its military strategy, in which Russia could use a nuclear weapon to disarm an opponent, according to Bloomberg. If Putin latches onto that idea, it would mark a dramatic shift away from Russia’s claimed nuclear strategy, which is that the country will only use a nuclear weapon in “self-defense” or retaliation. Putin has been hinting that Russia might unleash nuclear weapons for months now. This fall, Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, embarked on a campaign working to convince other world leaders that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb,” a combination of conventional explosives and radioactive material, in what western officials indicated was likely Russia’s way of building up a justification for Russia’s own plans to escalate the war in Ukraine. Putin’s remarks are just the latest in a series of seemingly conflicting statements he’s made on nuclear weapons this week. Just Thursday, Putin said he saw the risk for nuclear escalation “growing” on the world stage. Putin also said Russia has not “gone mad” in an apparent attempt to reassure allies concerned that Moscow might actually use a nuclear weapon. It’s not clear the reassurances have made their mark yet: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is canceling an annual in-person meeting with Putin over the nuclear threats, according to a Bloomberg report.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
kalkinemedia.com

Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from its aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that...
rigzone.com

Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
France 24

Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Mercedes-Benz Vans plans first electric-only plant in Jawor

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Vans will invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to build its first electric-only vans plant in Jawor, Poland, pending approval of conditions such as the sign-off of subsidies for its investment, the company said on Monday. The van maker, a division of Mercedes-Benz,...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...

