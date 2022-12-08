Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
Putin Threatens Russia Might Add Nuclear First Strike to Attack Plan
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that Russia is considering adding a nuclear first strike to its military strategy, in which Russia could use a nuclear weapon to disarm an opponent, according to Bloomberg. If Putin latches onto that idea, it would mark a dramatic shift away from Russia’s claimed nuclear strategy, which is that the country will only use a nuclear weapon in “self-defense” or retaliation. Putin has been hinting that Russia might unleash nuclear weapons for months now. This fall, Russia’s defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, embarked on a campaign working to convince other world leaders that Ukraine might use a “dirty bomb,” a combination of conventional explosives and radioactive material, in what western officials indicated was likely Russia’s way of building up a justification for Russia’s own plans to escalate the war in Ukraine. Putin’s remarks are just the latest in a series of seemingly conflicting statements he’s made on nuclear weapons this week. Just Thursday, Putin said he saw the risk for nuclear escalation “growing” on the world stage. Putin also said Russia has not “gone mad” in an apparent attempt to reassure allies concerned that Moscow might actually use a nuclear weapon. It’s not clear the reassurances have made their mark yet: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is canceling an annual in-person meeting with Putin over the nuclear threats, according to a Bloomberg report.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
(Adds details throughout) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization over against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of seeking...
kalkinemedia.com
Burning through ammo, Russia using 40-year-old rounds, U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it burns through its stockpiles to carry out its nearly 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday. "They have drawn from its aging ammunition stockpile, which does indicate that...
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
kalkinemedia.com
Europe is simply switching gas dependency from Russia to U.S.-RIA cites Kremlin
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Europe is simply switching from dependency on Russian gas to dependency on liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday. European Union countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they attempt to line up...
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
France 24
Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Fitch Says Solid Fundamentals Yield Neutral Outlook For North American Paper & Packaging In 2023
* FITCH SAYS SOLID FUNDAMENTALS YIELD NEUTRAL OUTLOOK FOR NORTH AMERICAN PAPER & PACKAGING IN 2023. * FITCH SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL DEMAND DESTRUCTION FOR NORTH AMERICAN PAPER & PACKAGING SECTOR IN 2023. * FITCH SAYS IT EXPECTS CREDIT PROFILES OF NORTH AMERICAN PAPER & PACKAGING COMPANIES WILL REMAIN...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain as inflation data sends mixed signals
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street edged up on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices in November stirred hope inflation is moderating but also raised fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Mercedes-Benz Vans plans first electric-only plant in Jawor
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Vans will invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to build its first electric-only vans plant in Jawor, Poland, pending approval of conditions such as the sign-off of subsidies for its investment, the company said on Monday. The van maker, a division of Mercedes-Benz,...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to the United States on Monday said he believes China’s COVID-19 measures will be further relaxed in the near future and international travel to the country will become easier. Ambassador Qin Gang told an event staged by the Semafor news platform...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
kalkinemedia.com
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
