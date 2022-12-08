ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
SnowTALK! 12/12

LOUISVILLE, KY
Hwang’s Martial Arts making final push for this year’s can drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hwang’s Martial Arts has been part of the Louisville community for decades and they need our help for this year’s annual can drive. The business is working to raise 5,000 restaurant-sized cans to donate to Wayside Christian Mission to help feed the homeless. They raised 4,000 last year and expect to beat that number this time around!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
JCPS school choice deadline is this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families with school-age children in the Jefferson County Public School choice zone, Friday marks the last day to apply for admittance to their neighborhood schools. A majority of families in the school choice zone are in West Louisville. For roughly four decades, many students who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives

LOUISVILLE, KY
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY
LIVE: Mayor-elect announces leadership team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will hold a news conference this morning to introduce the members of his senior leadership team. Click on the video player below to watch the news conference and hear from Mayor-elect Greenberg about the people he’s chosen to advise him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Busy setup in the short-term with multiple rounds of rain for Wednesday. It will start early in the day with more rounds into the evening commute as well. Plan for messy travel. We will then get into a colder setup Friday/Saturday with some passing snow showers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY

