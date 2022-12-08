Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Defeats Kentucky for Sixth-Straight Rivalry Win
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The RV/#24 Louisville Cardinals kept the state red as they defeated Kentucky, 86-72, Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena in the Battle for the Bluegrass. It was the sixth-straight win for the Cardinals (7-4) over the Wildcats (7-2), the longest winning streak Louisville has had in the rivalry's history.
LMPD Police Activity League’s (PAL) basketball program prepares for another successful year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program connecting officers to the community they serve is seeing success. LMPD Police Athletic League’s youth basketball program is coming back for a second year next month after being cut thirty years ago. But after a successful reboot, PAL’s director Rick Polin told WAVE...
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
SnowTALK! 12/12
SnowTALK! 12/12
A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first 12 days of December, 10 people were killed. It is a sobering wake-up call to a city hoping for a quick turnaround in the ongoing deadly violence. This comes after six homicides were recorded in the month of October. ”We bump back up...
Hwang’s Martial Arts making final push for this year’s can drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hwang’s Martial Arts has been part of the Louisville community for decades and they need our help for this year’s annual can drive. The business is working to raise 5,000 restaurant-sized cans to donate to Wayside Christian Mission to help feed the homeless. They raised 4,000 last year and expect to beat that number this time around!
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JCPS school choice deadline is this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families with school-age children in the Jefferson County Public School choice zone, Friday marks the last day to apply for admittance to their neighborhood schools. A majority of families in the school choice zone are in West Louisville. For roughly four decades, many students who...
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
Hardin County Little Caesars raises money for Ky. National Guardsman paralyzed in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Michalak family, owners of the Little Caesar’s in Radcliff, said they hope every order placed at their Fundraiser will help serve a man who has spent his life giving to others. Major John Rock is a Kentucky National Guardsman of nearly two decades and...
LIVE: Mayor-elect announces leadership team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will hold a news conference this morning to introduce the members of his senior leadership team. Click on the video player below to watch the news conference and hear from Mayor-elect Greenberg about the people he’s chosen to advise him.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Busy setup in the short-term with multiple rounds of rain for Wednesday. It will start early in the day with more rounds into the evening commute as well. Plan for messy travel. We will then get into a colder setup Friday/Saturday with some passing snow showers...
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
Louisville man sentenced 50 years in prison for 2020 murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of a 2020 murder. In October, a Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse, and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan. 30, Louisville...
