Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
College football bowl schedule: TV, time changed for two games
Two changes are coming to the college football bowl schedule this postseason as ESPN has announced new kickoff times for the Las Vegas Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl. Las Vegas Bowl: The matchup between Florida and Oregon State will now move to an earlier kickoff time at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time and ...
Cowboys on upset alert against the Jaguars this Sunday
Dallas survived Houston by the skin of its teeth on Sunday. In Week 15, the team will need a better performance to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars. Count former Cowboys defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears among those unimpressed with the team's 27-23 win against the lowly Texans (1-11-1).
NFL's half a million dollar fine against Cam Jordan, Saints adds insult to injury
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was fined $50,000 by the NFL for faking an injury during Tampa Bay's 17-16 win on Monday night. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Jordan criticized the fine, saying, "Most expensive fine to date from the NFL... added stressor for no reason." Jordan...
Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
The Eagles seemingly dodged a bullet when it comes to rookie safety Reed Blankenship. Blankenship, who had been playing well as the replacement for the injured Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, played just 18 snaps in Sunday’s dominant 48-22 win over the New York Giants before he went down with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
Patriots QB Mac Jones loses his cool on coach Matt Patricia
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the midst of a disappointing sophomore season. A lot of that has to do with his own struggles under center. But the combination of veteran coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays sure isn’t helping here. With New England down...
Seahawks have major draft decision looming
The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
Report: Jackson State close to naming new head coach
As Deion Sanders begins to make his mark at Colorado, his former school is trying to find a way to maintain at least some of what he built. T.C. Taylor, Jackson State’s wide receivers coach, is expected to be formally named head coach to replace Sanders, according to John Brice of FootballScoop.
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Could Saints be destination if Sean Payton returns?
NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan reports that if Payton decides to return after a year at Fox Sports, his home of 15 years could be the most realistic landing spot. Duncan reminds us that Payton remains under contract with the Saints through the 2024 season while noting:. One person close to...
Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson makes wild claim about unnamed NFL referee
According to Pro Football Reference, the game in question occurred on Oct. 30 and the officials for the contest were Shawn Smith, Bryan Neale, Mark Hittner, Michael Dolce, Dino Paganelli, Clay Reynard and Dyrol Prioleau. The Jets fell to the Patriots 22-17 that day and Wilson finished the game with six receptions for 115 yards on seven targets.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award to honor Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon
Olajuwon was a back-to-back winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992-93 and 1993-94 and was named All-Defensive First Team five times and Second Team four times.
NFL Fines Bills Player Who Concussed Jakobi Meyers
It looks like New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers won’t be on the field on Monday night after the concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, but at least the player who caused it will face repercussions. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
REPORT: Chicago Bears running backs expected to change soon
The lineup for the Chicago Bears running backs should change. Different combinations of Chicago Bears running backs have been used since Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve. The Bears went to rookie Trestan Ebner in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a rough game averaging just 1.3 yards per rush in the Bears’ loss. That change at the number two slot for running back wouldn’t be the last one of the year.
Former NFL QB Jokes About Joe Burrow Ending A Drought
The Cincinnati Bengals came into their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns needing a win. Their need for a win over their AFC North rivals was for two reasons. While the first was to help keep them ahead in a heated AFC playoff race, the other was to end a drought for quarterback Joe Burrow.
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
