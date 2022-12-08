Read full article on original website
Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity
This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Hitler's secret plan for invading North America
What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
Two Black Holes Met by Chance, And It Created Something Never Seen Before
The ripples in space-time generated by colliding black holes have taught us a lot about these enigmatic objects. These gravitational waves encode information about black holes: their masses, the shape of their inward spiral towards each other, their spins, and their orientations. From this, scientists ascertained that most of the...
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
Satellite Image Shows Saudi Arabia's Sci-Fi Megacity 'The Line' Is Actually Being Built
Saudi Arabia’s bizarre new megacity, “The Line,” is going full steam ahead. While construction began on the project in October, new satellite images have revealed how much ground the project has covered, the scale of the city’s length, and the layout of its construction site. MIT’s...
Woman Asks About Strange Smoke Circles Outside Area 51
Commenters have lots of different theories!
DNA from elusive human relatives the Denisovans has left a curious mark on modern people in New Guinea
An encounter with a mysterious and extinct human relative – the Denisovans – has left a mark on the immune traits of modern Papuans, in particular those living on New Guinea Island. This is a new discovery we describe in a study published in PLoS Genetics today. It further suggests that our modern human diversity didn’t just evolve – some parts of it we got from other, extinct human groups. DNA from our evolutionary cousins Humans are the only living species of the Homo genus. But until 50,000 years ago, our ancestors coexisted – and sometimes interacted – with multiple other Homo groups...
Two colliding black holes created a phenomenon scientists have never seen before
Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
Hubble Space Telescope spots haunting glow surrounding the solar system
Astronomers used 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images to discover an eerie glow surrounding the solar system even after all other light sources have been eliminated.
Which is the largest continent? The smallest?
Pangaea was one of the largest continents in world history, but now it's broken up. So which continent today is the largest, and which is the smallest?
Scientists Create A Black Hole And It Is Much Like Stephen Hawking's 1974 Theory
Scientists simulated a black hole in a lab and saw how it began to glow. The behavior proved Stephen Hawking's theory from 1974. He claimed a black hole emitted a rare form of radiation.
The toughest material on Earth has just been found and the structure is just grains
Researchers from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory just measured the highest toughness ever recorded, of any material, while investigating a metallic alloy made of chromium, cobalt, and nickel, called CrCoNi. The material was found to be highly malleable with impressive resistance to permanent deformation.
Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite
A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
Astronomers discovered a mysterious solar system that’s nothing like ours
Earlier this month, astronomers announced the discovery of an old solar system located just 90 light-years from Earth. The mysterious solar system, which is believed to be the oldest we know of so far, lies around a white dwarf star, the remnants of a system long lost to time and space. Now, though, scientists say that this solar system may have been very different from our own.
Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire
AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
Scientists Confirm Short Man Syndrome Is Real
According to 2022 data, in the UK the average height for men is 178.2cm – that’s equal to 5ft 9in – putting the likes of Tom Holland, Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg in the ‘short man’ category. Now, that’s not to say there’s anything wrong with being short. Studies suggest that shorter men have faster reaction times, stronger muscles in proportion to body weight and are less likely to break bones when falling.
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
