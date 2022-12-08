Read full article on original website
Government science adviser says global talent crucial for UK success
Imperial Policy Forum welcomed Dr Mike Short CBE to Imperial for the first in a new series of events with government Chief Scientific Advisers (CSAs). Speaking in front of staff and students, Dr Short discussed with Professor Mary Ryan CBE, Vice Provost, Research & Enterprise, the benefits of scientific and industry experience in policymaking, and how the role of the CSA is crucial in providing impartial advice to government.
If investors won’t fund student start-ups, students will do it themselves
Sometimes the best ideas and innovations are born out of frustration. As did the venture capital fund that seven students started together, and is now run by five of them. Round One Ventures is a brand new venture capital fund based in the south of the Netherlands, founded by seven students, including three from TU/e. What makes this fund so special? It is run entirely for and by students. "We focus on students whose start-ups are in the very early stages. We want to help them progress and stimulate innovation in the region that way," says TU/e-student Cas Verstappen, community director at Round One Ventures.
The Board of Trustees and the Bosch i Gimpera Foundation honor quality researches and cases of returning knowledge to society
The Awards of the Board of Trustees and the Bosch i Gimpera Foundation will be presented on Thursday 15 December at 18:00 in the Aula Magna of the Historical Building. The awards will be presented by the rector of the University of Barcelona, Joan Guàrdia, the president of the Board of Trustees, Joan Corominas, and the director of the Bosch i Gimpera Foundation, Carme Verdaguer. The award-winning pieces are examples of high-quality research derived from doctoral theses by young researchers, as well as projects for the transfer of knowledge acquired and developed at the University to society.
Women’s suffrage: better level of education, fewer weddings
The introduction of the general right to vote for women in Switzerland contributed significantly to their emancipation. Researchers at the University of Basel have now retrospectively statistically evaluated and quantified the effects on employment, education and the family model. The anonymous petition by women in Zurich demanding women’s suffrage in...
Security robotics for Switzerland
ETH Zurich and armasuisse Science and Technology are launching a joint security robotics programme. Over the course of five years, armasuisse will be investing 2.5 million Swiss francs in selected research projects. ETH Zurich and armasuisse Science and Technology (S+T) - the centre of technology at the Swiss Federal Department...
Progress and the path ahead: How University of Toronto is working towards reconciliation across its three campuses
It been five years since the University of Toronto was entrusted with the University of Toronto Truth and Reconciliation Commission Steering Committee’s final report: Answering the Call: Wecheehetowin - and progress is being made in addressing its 34 calls to action. Tasked with review the Truth and Reconciliation Commission...
Genomics key to First Nations health equality
First Nations Australians must be given access to the power and potential of genomics and the health benefits it delivers, a leading health researcher from The Australian National University (ANU) says. Genomics unlocks the information in our DNA to enable personalised and targeted prevention and treatment of a range of...
Austrian Society of Dermatology and Venerology awards researchers from MedUni Vienna
The Austrian Society of Dermatology and Venereology (ÃGDV) honoured MedUni Vienna researchers for their scientific achievements at its annual conference. Georg Stary received the Ferdinand von Hebra award, while Johanna Strobl and Laura Marie Gail of Georg Stary’s research group were awarded the Science Award for a research paper.
Decolonize Europe!
Berlin Southern Theory Lecture 2022 on December 15 with author and activist Françoise Vergès on the importance of the "decolonization of Europe" / Joint press release by Freie Universität Berlin and Leibniz Center for Modern Oriental Studies. What do we mean by decolonization? What does it mean...
Pieter Coppens new member of the KNAW The Young Academy
Pieter Coppens is a researcher and lecturer in Islamic sciences at the Centre for Islamic Theology (CIT) at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. His research focuses on the history of Qur’anic exegesis and the history of Sufism. In 2018 he received a VENI grant for his project on the genesis, growth and development of Salafi Quranic exegesis since the 19th century.
Cause of puzzling tsunami near Sulawesi unraveled
When tectonic plates collide and thrust over each other and cause an earthquake, a tsunami can occur. That should not happen in an earthquake where the plates slide past each other. And yet that was exactly what happened on 28 September 2018 near Palu Bay (Sulawesi, Indonesia), mere minutes after an earthquake of that second category. The earthquake and tsunami killed 4,000 people. Geologists then pondered the cause of this unexpected wave. A team of researchers led by Utrecht University earth scientist Taco Broerse has a new solution to the riddle: under certain conditions, earthquakes of this type can indeed cause tsunamis. Similar situations are also found near Istanbul. If such a metropolis of millions were ever hit by an earthquake - and that chance is not inconceivable - it too could be followed by a tsunami.
University of Glasgow joins £12m next-gen telecommunications research project
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering are among the founding partners of a new £12m telecommunications project. Professor Muhammad Imran is leading the University’s contribution to the UK Government-funded Towards Ubiquitous 3D Open Resilient Network (TUDOR) initiative. TUDOR, which is led...
New Research Partnership Supports Early-Career Scientists in the Field of Drug Research
The doctoral program PharMetrX of Freie Universität Berlin and the University of Potsdam welcomes the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk as new partner. PharMetrX - Pharmacometrics & Computational Disease Modelling, an interdisciplinary doctoral program of Freie Universität Berlin and the University of Potsdam, has gained its seventh international partner with the addition of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. The goal of the collaboration with Novo Nordisk is to discuss methodological and application-relevant aspects of pharmacometrics across universities and companies and to advance the field of pharmacometrics internationally. The new addition means yet another partner is now engaged in the interdisciplinary promotion of early-career researchers in this highly attractive field. PharMetrX stands for interdisciplinary research in life sciences and seeks to build bridges between pharmacy and mathematics, in particular between Clinical Pharmacy at Freie Universität Berlin and Mathematical Modelling & Systems Biology at the University of Potsdam.
Maastricht School of Business and Economics to host top international conference on Sustainability and New Business Models in Summer 2023
Challenging traditional ways of doing business is core to the New Business Models (NBM) conference. Since its inception eight years ago, the NBM conference has been bringing together academics and practitioners from across the globe to explore alternative and more sustainable principles to doing business, principles that move away from a sole focus on growth and expansion.
New research project on Responsible Gambling launches at EUR
A new research project from Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR) in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam (UvA) launches a 4-year project entitled ’A Safe Bet: design and evaluation of a player-tailored online responsible gambling promotion framework’. The researchers will develop and evaluate new tools for online Responsible Gambling (RG).
40 million euros for research on innovative technologies in nine new Perspectief programmes
Nine consortia of researchers, companies, government bodies, and societal organisations have been awarded a total of almost 40 million euros to develop technological innovations targeting societal challenges. TU Delft is leader in three awarded consortia and participates in three other consortia, related to our societal themes Resilient Cities & Mobility, Health & Care and Climate & Energy.
Healthy humans for a healthy planet
- The climate crisis is the gravest threat to human health today, and in its training programs UdeM’s Faculty of Medicine is working to include issues related to global warming. Since 2021, the climate crisis and everything connected with it-from sustainable health-care systems to zoonoses, eco-anxiety, air pollution and...
ANU Nobel Laureate to chair Group of Eight
Professor Brian Schmidt, Vice-Chancellor of The Australian National University (ANU), has been appointed Chair of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. The Nobel prize-winning astrophysicist will commence as Chair of the Group of Eight (GO8) universities on 1 February 2023. Professor Schmidt, who has previously served as Deputy Chair of the...
Engineers design a soft, implantable ventilator
The new design works with the diaphragm to improve breathing. For many of us, the act of breathing comes naturally. Behind the scenes, our diaphragm - the dome-shaped muscle that lies just beneath the ribcage - works like a slow and steady trampoline, pushing down to create a vacuum for the lungs to expand and draw air in, then relaxing as air is pushed out. In this way, the diaphragm automatically controls our lung capacity, and is the major muscle responsible for our ability to breathe.
’Breakthrough’ as fusion experiment generates excess energy for the first time
Scientists have hailed a ’true breakthrough’ as a fusion reaction has successfully generated more energy than was used to create it. For over seventy years, scientists have been attempting to harness thermonuclear fusion - the power source of stars - to generate energy. This is a true breakthrough...
