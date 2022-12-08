New Leonora Carrington art history volume features feminist arts and curatorial practice of SALC’s Dr Jenna Ashton’s

Read full article on original website
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Five Art History staff publications announced
The Department of Art History has recently announced the publication of several new titles from researchers and academics, each covering vastly unique and insightful subject matter. Details of each publication can be found below, from ground-breaking critiques to inspiring artbooks. Dr Charlie Miller Radical Picasso: The Use Value of Genius.
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
Ashley Bickerton, Indefinable Artist Who Lampooned Consumerism with Passion, Dies at 63
Ashley Bickerton, an artist who became the toast of the New York art world in the 1980s, only to depart the scene in a surprise move during the ’90s, died on Wednesday at 63 in Bali, Indonesia. Last year, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which impacts the nervous system and can prove debilitating. A representative for Gagosian, the mega-gallery that began representing Bickerton earlier this year, confirmed his death. Gagosian is planning a show of his work for 2023. “Ashley had a rebellious and singular voice in the art world that continuously captured the ethos of...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Pieter Coppens new member of the KNAW The Young Academy
Pieter Coppens is a researcher and lecturer in Islamic sciences at the Centre for Islamic Theology (CIT) at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. His research focuses on the history of Qur’anic exegesis and the history of Sufism. In 2018 he received a VENI grant for his project on the genesis, growth and development of Salafi Quranic exegesis since the 19th century.
Rijksmuseum Authenticates Three Vermeer Paintings Ahead of Blockbuster Exhibition in 2023
Ahead of its blockbuster survey of Johannes Vermeer, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has authenticated three paintings with contested attributions, expanding the Dutch artist’s small oeuvre. The three additions include Girl with a Flute, which made headlines in November when the Rijksmuseum reversed a decision by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC to strip its authentication. In October, the curator of the National Gallery of Art, Marjorie Wieseman, said it was likely produced by “an associate of Vermeer—not by the Dutch artist himself, as was previously believed.” The announcement followed a long scientific and artistic analysis. The team of curators,...
Bernadette Mayer, Celebrated Poet Who Broke the Boundaries of Art-Making, Has Died at 77
Bernadette Mayer, a poet, publisher, and artist who wrote with a singular stream of consciousness, died on November 22 at the age of 77. Artforum first reported news of her death. Meyer’s prolific output challenged conventions, eschewing order for automatic expression and speaking bluntly on the experience of motherhood. She first gained critical acclaim for her durational experiment Memory, in which she paired one roll of film shot every day for a month in 1971 with voiceover narration. A central figure of the New York small-press community, she published a number of significant writers, earning praise because she had a keen eye...
Relative of Hilma af Klint Condemns NFT Project
Earlier this week, a partnership between Stolpe Publishing, Acute Art, and GODA announced that Hilma af Klint’s artworks from her series “Paintings for the Temple” (1906-1915) had been made into NFTs currently for sale at auction. But, amid the buzzy launch, a relative of af Klint spoke out about the project to Hyperallergic on Tuesday. “Even if you don’t believe in spirits, everyone carries spiritual beliefs and aspirations for something higher in life,” Hedvig Ersman, the granddaughter of af Klint’s nephew, Erik af Klint, told Hyperallergic. “Hilma af Klint’s paintings speak to us about that … That they’re being monetized, and...
Penske Media Acquires Leading Art Magazine Artforum
Penske Media Corporation has acquired Artforum magazine, the company said in a statement Tuesday. PMC is the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as more than 20 other media brands, including Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and WWD. “Artforum’s quality and authority in the art world is unparalleled,” said Penske Media Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “Over the last 60 years, they have built a culture- and genre-defining brand known around the world, with one of the few insightful global perspectives on art. I have great admiration for the hard work Tony, Danielle, Kate, and David have done to make Artforum such a success. I look forward to...
Dive Into the World of Justine McNair's Custom Typography Art
My house was built in 1872, so it's "lived" through everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement to hair metal. While we're lucky to have a lot of great original features -- hello, 19th-century woodwork -- I've been leaning into my favorite style, Art Deco, while redecorating the master bedroom suite.
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
Descendants of Algernon Marsden help save Tissot portrait of great grandfather
The National Portrait Gallery and the National Gallery have come together to acquire the Portrait of Algernon Moses Marsden – with the help of his great grandson Sir Martyn Arbib.The Victorian painting by Jacques Joseph Tissot, valued at £2.4 million, was at risk of leaving the UK when a temporary export bar was placed to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire it in June.In 1877, the French artist known as James Tissot in the UK was commissioned to paint Mr Marsden, who was an infamous figure in the Victorian art world.The painting epitomises Tissot’s desire to...
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
Sculptor Veronica Ryan Wins the Turner Prize, the U.K.’s Most Esteemed Art Award
Having appeared earlier this year in the Whitney Biennial, artist Veronica Ryan has now added another accolade to her portfolio: the biggest art award in the U.K. Ryan is the 2022 winner of the Turner Prize, which comes with £25,000 ($30,500). Each of the other shortlisted artists—Heather Phillipson, Ingrid Pollard, and Sin Wai Kin—will take home £10,000 ($12,200). All of these artists’ works are currently on view in an exhibition at Tate Liverpool. This is the first year since 2018 that a single person was crowned the winner of the Turner Prize, an award that regularly generates controversy within the U.K. and...
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Embark by Sean O’Brien (Picador, £10.99) O’Brien’s 11th collection comes in his 70th year, and has the elegiac, rueful tone of a poet looking back on a long life and career. These are poems stuffed full of the ghostly voices and tangled detritus of the past, that watch as seemingly firm structures, concepts and lives melt and give way to inevitable entropy: “There is no home or resting place. / The broken ground will have us all / Indifferently back.” This mournful collection also engages, albeit obliquely, with the grief caused by planetary crisis, describing a natural world that has lost its ability to comfort, and become bleak and threatening: “When the rooks / perform their barebones offices / the flinty blackness of their chant / strikes sparks from the bitter air.” In this poetic vision, the human becomes a solitary, vulnerable figure in a harsh, uncaring world: “While we are labouring, the sun / in all his arctic splendour / passes over, casting our shadows / like graves on the iron fields.” As the final poem has it, “times are evil” – and O’Brien’s desolate poetic voice matches that grim intensity.
LGBTQ+ art throughout history at "The First Homosexuals" exhibit
"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history. Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
