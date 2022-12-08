Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Trump had a $19.8 million loan from a South Korean company he kept hidden when he became president, documents show
Donald Trump did not report an outstanding $19.8 million loan from South Korean conglomerate Daewoo while president, a new report claims.
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
‘No question of Russian involvement’ in alleged German coup, says Kremlin
Russia has denied any involvement in an alleged coup in Germany.The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the incident was nothing to do with them. They were drawn to comment after German police carried out raids across the country and arrested 25 members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement. Officials in Berlin said they were looking into any possible link to Moscow involvement.The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power, said officials.Among those arrested was a Russian citizen.However, Moscow said there was no involvement whatsoever from Russia.“This appears to be a German internal...
Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection
After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania
Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
Russian oligarch wins access to second impounded yacht on French Riviera
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A French court on Friday ordered the customs agency to release a second impounded yacht owned by a Russian billionaire hit by European sanctions, citing procedural errors made during its seizure.
NATO commits to Ukraine membership, support against Russia: 'Keep calm and give tanks'
NATO member states have committed to continue supporting Ukraine as Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stresses the need to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had summoned Canada's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move. In a statement, the foreign ministry said Canada's ambassador, Alison LeClaire, had been told that Ottawa was "fomenting an atmosphere of Russophobia" with its hostile policy and statements about Russia's actions.
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
Cuban curiosity: Raft with US flag caught in plain view
HAVANA (AP) — Onlookers scratched their heads at a peculiar scene just off the coast of Havana on Monday — Cuba’s coast guard intercepted nearly a dozen passengers from a scrappy blue handmade raft with an American flag painted along the bow. Handmade rafts are hardly out...
Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv
KYIV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A series of suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian embassies all bore the address of a Tesla car dealership in Germany and were usually sent from post offices without video surveillance, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Wednesday.
myscience.org
Imperial experts discuss how data can address health inequalities in London
Health researchers from Imperial College London joined leaders from local government and NHS Trusts to discuss data and health inequalities in London. Imperial Policy Forum partnered with the public services think tank Reform to deliver a roundtable discussion on the role that data can play in identifying and addressing health inequalities in London.
myscience.org
International Mountain Day: three projects in the spotlight
Today is International Mountain Day. Mountains are of immeasurable value in our daily existence. Not only does 15% of the world’s population live in mountainous areas, mountains also contain some 50% of biodiversity hotspots and provide half of humanity with fresh water. At Utrecht University, we do a lot of research on water management in these important mountain areas. Because we are proud of our projects, we highlight three of them through these short videos. Researchers at the Faculty of Geosciences Philip Kraaijenbrink , Arthur Lutz , Fanny Brun and Leo Martin explain their research.
myscience.org
Future-proofing cybersecurity in the Indo-Pacific region
A new project, led by Monash researchers in collaboration with Oceania Cyber Security Centre (OCSC), aims to train organisations across the Indo-Pacific region to help safeguard against emerging cybersecurity threats. The researchers are looking for cybersecurity and information technology (IT) focussed participants from 11 Indo-Pacific nations to receive free training...
EU steps up WTO case against China over patents, Lithuania
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Union has requested the setting up of World Trade Organization panels for two of its trade disputes with China, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
Shunned over war, Russians holiday on Venezuelan resort island
Shuttled between tourist spots, posing for pictures on beautiful beaches, and dancing awkwardly to merengue: Russian tourists have found a friendly holiday destination on a Venezuelan island far from the motherland and its war with Ukraine. For thousands of Russians seeking sun-soaked holidays, but faced with visa and flight restrictions over the Ukraine war, it is a match made in Caribbean heaven.
Analysis-Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - When NATO's 30 foreign ministers met in Bucharest in November to map out further aid plans for Ukraine and regional players under pressure from Russia, there was a notable ministerial absence: France.
Comments / 0