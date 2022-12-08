ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

‘No question of Russian involvement’ in alleged German coup, says Kremlin

Russia has denied any involvement in an alleged coup in Germany.The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the incident was nothing to do with them. They were drawn to comment after German police carried out raids across the country and arrested 25 members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement. Officials in Berlin said they were looking into any possible link to Moscow involvement.The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power, said officials.Among those arrested was a Russian citizen.However, Moscow said there was no involvement whatsoever from Russia.“This appears to be a German internal...
AFP

Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection

After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
Reuters

Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
AFP

French tanks join NATO defensive line in Romania

Freshly arrived at Cincu army training camp, 120mm cannons loaded on French tanks are already booming out across the muddy firing range as NATO bolsters its forces in Romania, a member country bordering Ukraine. French tanks were previously deployed to Estonia and Lithuania, NATO members bordering Russia, but the sudden attack has turned Romania into a new front-line state.
Reuters

Russia summons Canadian ambassador in tit-for-tat move

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had summoned Canada's ambassador to the foreign ministry in Moscow in a tit-for-tat move. In a statement, the foreign ministry said Canada's ambassador, Alison LeClaire, had been told that Ottawa was "fomenting an atmosphere of Russophobia" with its hostile policy and statements about Russia's actions.
The Independent

Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe

Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
myscience.org

Imperial experts discuss how data can address health inequalities in London

Health researchers from Imperial College London joined leaders from local government and NHS Trusts to discuss data and health inequalities in London. Imperial Policy Forum partnered with the public services think tank Reform to deliver a roundtable discussion on the role that data can play in identifying and addressing health inequalities in London.
myscience.org

International Mountain Day: three projects in the spotlight

Today is International Mountain Day. Mountains are of immeasurable value in our daily existence. Not only does 15% of the world’s population live in mountainous areas, mountains also contain some 50% of biodiversity hotspots and provide half of humanity with fresh water. At Utrecht University, we do a lot of research on water management in these important mountain areas. Because we are proud of our projects, we highlight three of them through these short videos. Researchers at the Faculty of Geosciences Philip Kraaijenbrink , Arthur Lutz , Fanny Brun and Leo Martin explain their research.
myscience.org

Future-proofing cybersecurity in the Indo-Pacific region

A new project, led by Monash researchers in collaboration with Oceania Cyber Security Centre (OCSC), aims to train organisations across the Indo-Pacific region to help safeguard against emerging cybersecurity threats. The researchers are looking for cybersecurity and information technology (IT) focussed participants from 11 Indo-Pacific nations to receive free training...
AFP

Shunned over war, Russians holiday on Venezuelan resort island

Shuttled between tourist spots, posing for pictures on beautiful beaches, and dancing awkwardly to merengue: Russian tourists have found a friendly holiday destination on a Venezuelan island far from the motherland and its war with Ukraine. For thousands of Russians seeking sun-soaked holidays, but faced with visa and flight restrictions over the Ukraine war, it is a match made in Caribbean heaven.

