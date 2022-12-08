Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
China circles El Salvador’s economy as country edges toward crypto plunge
As crypto-Twitter cascaded with apocalyptic memes about the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the sharp drop in the bitcoin price, one account has remained notably silent on the topic. Unlike in previous crashes, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender a year ago, did...
US debt explosion funded by Americans, not foreign countries, posing risks to economic growth
The rapid growth in U.S. government debt is being financed by domestic U.S. entities, not foreign governments, and that shift poses risks to economic growth.
Bank of China offers loans to ease Chinese developer's liquidity
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has offered offshore loans to cash-starved Chinese property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (0960.HK), it said in a statement on Friday.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
SPAC king Chamath Palihapitiya says the Fed crushed the bubble in blank-check firms, and swears he's not responsible for the poor performance of companies he took public
Chamath Palihapitiya said he isn't responsible for the poor performance of so-called blank check companies. Instead, the venture capitalist blamed Fed policy for causing the market rout this year, according to his recent interview with the NYT. "That is not in the control of one human being except Jerome Powell,"...
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink just rang the alarm on the US economy. Here's what they warned about the coming downturn.
Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Jassy, and Larry Fink issued bleak warnings about the US economy on Wednesday. The Meta and Amazon bosses plan to cut costs, while the BlackRock chief expects stagnant growth. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US is in good shape and might still avoid a recession. Mark...
'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted
The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
El Salvador buys back sovereign bonds to reduce debt
The Republic of El Salvador has announced that it has completed the second repurchase of its sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025. According to a press release shared by President Nayib Bukele, the country purchased $74 million worth of government bonds on Dec. 8. In September, the government bought...
Bitcoin miners took on billions in debt to ‘pump their stock’—leading to a crypto catastrophe
Greed and bad decisions have left the once-booming Bitcoin mining industry reeling.
BlackRock says get ready for a recession unlike any other and 'what worked in the past won't work now'
"Recession is foretold as central banks race to try to tame inflation. It's the opposite of past recessions," BlackRock strategists said.
30 million in UK ‘priced out of decent standard of living by 2024’
Thinktank blames rising prices, inflation and unemployment, and called for national living income
Cuban curiosity: Raft with US flag caught in plain view
An incident involving the Cuban coast guard in plain sight of the U.S. embassy in Havana had people scratching their heads on Monday
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years
Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
Imperial experts discuss how data can address health inequalities in London
Health researchers from Imperial College London joined leaders from local government and NHS Trusts to discuss data and health inequalities in London. Imperial Policy Forum partnered with the public services think tank Reform to deliver a roundtable discussion on the role that data can play in identifying and addressing health inequalities in London.
