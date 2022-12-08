ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Markets Insider

SPAC king Chamath Palihapitiya says the Fed crushed the bubble in blank-check firms, and swears he's not responsible for the poor performance of companies he took public

Chamath Palihapitiya said he isn't responsible for the poor performance of so-called blank check companies. Instead, the venture capitalist blamed Fed policy for causing the market rout this year, according to his recent interview with the NYT. "That is not in the control of one human being except Jerome Powell,"...
msn.com

'Crypto bros are hurting': Bruised young investors are now dumping their Mercedes G-Wagons, other luxury cars amid the FTX collapse — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

The downturn in the cryptocurrency world has sent ripples across the economy, including the market for high-end automobiles. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “Exotic car market is...
cryptoslate.com

El Salvador buys back sovereign bonds to reduce debt

The Republic of El Salvador has announced that it has completed the second repurchase of its sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025. According to a press release shared by President Nayib Bukele, the country purchased $74 million worth of government bonds on Dec. 8. In September, the government bought...
New York Post

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’

A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
ARIZONA STATE
CoinDesk

Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years

Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
myscience.org

Imperial experts discuss how data can address health inequalities in London

Health researchers from Imperial College London joined leaders from local government and NHS Trusts to discuss data and health inequalities in London. Imperial Policy Forum partnered with the public services think tank Reform to deliver a roundtable discussion on the role that data can play in identifying and addressing health inequalities in London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy