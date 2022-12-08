Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study says
A study done by researchers from the University of California, Davis found that first impressions are the most important factor when it comes to dating. The study says that the first impression of compatibility and popularity we see in the other person is very influential in our choice of potential romantic partners.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
myscience.org
Early-career archaeologists are pessimistic about future careers
Many early-career researchers in the academic field of archaeology experience stress due to precarious employment situation / Results of extensive international survey supervised by Mainz University. A high proportion of early-career researchers in the field of archaeology are concerned about the lack of career development opportunities available and believe their...
myscience.org
Imperial experts discuss how data can address health inequalities in London
Health researchers from Imperial College London joined leaders from local government and NHS Trusts to discuss data and health inequalities in London. Imperial Policy Forum partnered with the public services think tank Reform to deliver a roundtable discussion on the role that data can play in identifying and addressing health inequalities in London.
wmar2news
Oxford Dictionaries reveals 'goblin mode' as its word of the year
Oxford Dictionaries has unveiled "goblin mode" as its word of the year. The Oxford University Press defined the term as "a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations." In a news release, Oxford University Press said...
myscience.org
ANU Nobel Laureate to chair Group of Eight
Professor Brian Schmidt, Vice-Chancellor of The Australian National University (ANU), has been appointed Chair of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. The Nobel prize-winning astrophysicist will commence as Chair of the Group of Eight (GO8) universities on 1 February 2023. Professor Schmidt, who has previously served as Deputy Chair of the...
Eater
Great! AI Can Generate All the Diaspora Food Writing Tropes
As if there weren’t already enough “stinky lunchbox” stories in the canon of diaspora food writing, another argument in favor of putting that tired trope to rest: ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot that can algorithmically generate pieces of writing and conversation, is capable of nailing down the narrative exactly, churning out an essay I wouldn’t be surprised to read in a food publication during a heritage month.
Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too
Artists all over the world, regardless of their gender, earn considerably less than professionals in occupations requiring similar levels of education and qualifications. But there’s an additional income penalty for artists who are female. In an analysis of gender differences in the incomes of professional artists in Australia that we undertook in 2020, we found the creative incomes of women were 30% less than those of men. This is true even after allowing for differences in such things as hours worked, education and training, time spent in childcare and so on. This income penalty on women artists was greater than...
earth.com
Humans struggle to predict aggression in dogs and other humans
A new study led by the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology has revealed that humans struggle to accurately predict aggressive behaviors in dogs or other humans. “Predictions about others’ future actions are crucial during social interactions, in order to react optimally. Another way to assess such interactions is to define the social context of the situations explicitly and categorize them according to their affective content,” wrote the study authors.
technologynetworks.com
The Brain Responses Behind Our Reaction to Inequality
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
psychologytoday.com
Should You Disclose Personal Flaws to Your Partner?
People with less self-esteem may experience negative consequences and relationship distress after disclosing personal failure. For disclosers with low self-esteem, feeling rejected by a partner is often a perceptual error. Partners often value disclosure, which can be a part of developing healthy relationships. Romantic relationships develop through quality time, involving...
myscience.org
Researchers infect a ’brain in a dish’ in search for Zika antivirals
A University of Queensland-led project has used a ’brain in a dish’ to study the effects of the Zika virus, taking research a step closer towards developing drugs to combat the infection. The mosquito-borne Zika virus is found in 89 countries and can penetrate the placenta of a...
psychologytoday.com
Gaslighting Behavior Is a Sign of Weakness
Gaslighting is a practice of calculated deception aimed to throw someone off balance. Gaslighters pretend to have empathy for their partners, but this is instrumental empathy, not emotional empathy. To leave a relationship with a gaslighter, sooner is better. Gaslighters have fragile egos and low self-esteem, so use your own...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Five different types of spirit guide names
Whoever you are, wherever you come from and whatever your life looks like: spirit guides are always trying to send you messages. Some spirit guides have been in your life since your birth and other spirit guides came to help when you needed them. You can use your free will...
What Baby Names Say About Parents’ Political Ideology
Choosing a baby name can feel like a deeply personal journey, or a random cultural grab-bag. Whether your kid ends up as a sixth-generation “John Adrian Smith” or a first (and likely last) generation “Sandor ‘The Hound’ Smith,” the name tells a lot about the parents. Research points to the fact that the name you choose for your baby can shed light on your cultural upbringing, your socio-economic status, and, yes, even your political beliefs.
Comments / 0