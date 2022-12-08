The intricate whorls and curlicues of the Southern Ring Nebula – recently made famous for its place as one of the first objects imaged by JWST – are the product of at least four stars, new research has revealed. Studying images from the new space telescope, an international team of astronomers has found previously unknown stars in the cloud of glowing gas and plasma. The presence of these stars explains the structures still being carved out as the nebula expands, the product of the violent death of the single star at the nebula's center. "We were surprised to find evidence of two or...

