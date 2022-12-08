Read full article on original website
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
International Mountain Day: three projects in the spotlight
Today is International Mountain Day. Mountains are of immeasurable value in our daily existence. Not only does 15% of the world’s population live in mountainous areas, mountains also contain some 50% of biodiversity hotspots and provide half of humanity with fresh water. At Utrecht University, we do a lot of research on water management in these important mountain areas. Because we are proud of our projects, we highlight three of them through these short videos. Researchers at the Faculty of Geosciences Philip Kraaijenbrink , Arthur Lutz , Fanny Brun and Leo Martin explain their research.
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
Biopiracy: The fight for fairness in the scientific exploitation of natural resources
Countries from the Global South are demanding that wealthy nations share the benefits of the biological resources extracted from their lands that are then used for medical, agricultural or industrial purposes. Known as “biopiracy”, the issue is a major roadblock at the UN’s COP15 talks on biodiversity.
ANU Nobel Laureate to chair Group of Eight
Professor Brian Schmidt, Vice-Chancellor of The Australian National University (ANU), has been appointed Chair of Australia’s leading research-intensive universities. The Nobel prize-winning astrophysicist will commence as Chair of the Group of Eight (GO8) universities on 1 February 2023. Professor Schmidt, who has previously served as Deputy Chair of the...
Canada aims to speed up new projects with critical minerals strategy
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday unveiled a new strategy to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries as the world seeks to shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner technologies.
Does Recycling Work? For Plastic, Studies Suggest It’s a Myth
On trash night in America, recycling is a standard ritual, as common as saying the Pledge of Allegiance or standing for the national anthem. Everyone knows to sort their cardboard, glass, paper and plastics for recycling collection. But a new study by Greenpeace, and reporting in the Boston Globe, suggests that recycling plastic is a “myth” and raises a major question about the future: does recycling work?
Enhancing and protecting Canada’s carbon stocks is essential but insufficient to meet GHG emission targets: expert panel report
Enhancing and protecting Canada’s carbon stocks is essential but insufficient to meet GHG emission targets: expert panel report. Enhancing carbon storage in natural ecosystems could put a small but significant dent in Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but an aggressive commitment to reducing human-caused emissions remains critically important, according to a new expert panel report from the Council of Canadian Academies (CCA), co-authored by McGill Professor Gail L. Chmura in the Department of Geography. Preserving these existing landscapes, however, is imperative to successful climate action - development and land-use changes, as well as increasing temperatures, make them vulnerable to disturbance and risk the release of more GHGs into the atmosphere.
Another Sustainability Award for NTHU
National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan has been awarded the Taiwan University Sustainability Award for the second year in a row! The Award was announced at the 15th Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) recently held by the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE). Standing out amongst the 47 participating universities, NTHU was ranked first in the comprehensive evaluation, and in the individual competitions received the University Sustainability Report Gold Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005001/en/ NTHU president W. John Kao (right) accepting the Taiwan University Sustainability Award from You Si-kun, president of the Legislative Yuan. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University) The judges cited the exemplary way in which NTHU has adopted an innovative approach to integrating classroom learning, campus activities and social service, thereby enriching students’ education and creating a diverse, flexible and interdisciplinary learning environment in accordance with the principle of “Think locally, act globally.” In addition, the university’s Sustainability Committee has formulated and implemented a sustainable development strategy which seamlessly integrates resources inside and outside NTHU, so as to bring to realization the school motto, “Self-discipline and social commitment.”
Wind turbines will affect base of ocean food chain, study predicts
Atmospheric wakes trailing behind offshore wind turbines will change oceanographic and marine ecosystem conditions in the North Sea as more and larger turbines are built there to meet Europe’s energy needs, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. The paper by researchers Ute Daewel, Naveed Akhtar,...
SPACE-TECH MEETS AGRI-TECH AS PLANS FOR NEW SPACE CLUSTER ARE REVEALED
A quiet revolution is happening on the farm: increasingly satellite-enabled technologies are steering tractors, directing the precision application of fertiliser, and mapping plant and soil health. The opportunities created at the intersection between agri-tech and space-tech and the new Space Cluster for Norfolk and Suffolk are to be discussed at an event on 26th January organised by Agri-TechE in partnership with the New Anglia LEP.
Spectrum Launch: Carving out vacation time as an early-career researcher
When Oscar C. Gonzalez was in graduate school, he hardly took any time off. He regularly worked weekends, he says, and took short breaks only for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “My own anxiety about finishing grad school would make me want to check my email” constantly and respond right away, he says. “I would see an email and think, ‘I need to deal with that,’ instead of realizing that it can wait until tomorrow.”
Industrial Plant Expert: Without Mining, There Can Be No Sustainability
Generating, distributing and using electricity requires a lot of natural resources. The math doesn't add up without increased mining, serious innovation and implementing the use of other fuels such as hydrogen.
Ocean Legacy Foundation Produces First Commercially Available Plastic Pellet in North America Made from 100 Percent Recycled Ocean Plastics
Ocean Legacy, a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution programs, with the goal to end ocean plastic pollution, announced that they have produced the first commercially available plastic pellet in North America, called Legacy Plastic™. Legacy Plastic is made from high-grade 100 per cent post-consumer processed recycled plastic recovered during ocean, shoreline, and marine equipment cleanups. With the introduction of Legacy Plastic, companies can use recycled marine plastics in their products, continuing to close the loop on plastic management systems.
