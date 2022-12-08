Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Future-proofing cybersecurity in the Indo-Pacific region
A new project, led by Monash researchers in collaboration with Oceania Cyber Security Centre (OCSC), aims to train organisations across the Indo-Pacific region to help safeguard against emerging cybersecurity threats. The researchers are looking for cybersecurity and information technology (IT) focussed participants from 11 Indo-Pacific nations to receive free training...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
myscience.org
Early-career archaeologists are pessimistic about future careers
Many early-career researchers in the academic field of archaeology experience stress due to precarious employment situation / Results of extensive international survey supervised by Mainz University. A high proportion of early-career researchers in the field of archaeology are concerned about the lack of career development opportunities available and believe their...
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
aiexpress.io
Automating governance, risk and compliance (GRC), Drata announces Series C
As its very the title’s definition suggests, compliance isn’t only a “good to have.”. It’s a requirement, and it have to be prioritized as early as attainable. However as a result of compliance efforts have historically been achieved manually, organizations can battle with time, assets and funds to determine, handle and keep it.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
techaiapp.com
Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships | MIT News
Three MIT seniors — Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang — have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants. Schwarzman Scholars pursue...
globalspec.com
Lift off for space skills training in the UK
The courses will support the U.K.’s rapidly growing space sector. Source: MTC Training. New apprenticeship and training courses are set for launch by MTC Training, the training division of the Manufacturing Technology Centre, to support the space sector in the U.K. The offerings, scheduled to begin in September 2023...
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
edscoop.com
Non-academic providers take over credential landscape
Colleges and universities no longer dominate the national credential marketplace, according to a new analysis by the non-profit group Credential Engine. Of the 1,076,358 unique credentials identified in the report published Wednesday, more than half are offered by non-traditional education providers, such as businesses and professional organizations — a shift from 2018, when Credential Engine conducted its first study.
itsecuritywire.com
5 Principle Methods for Business Fraud Prevention
For a business, the expense of attempting to avoid business fraud is less expensive than the expense of the fraud that actually occurs. To minimize business risk loss, every organization needs to have a plan in place because it is much simpler to avoid fraud than it is to recoup the losses once it has been committed. Following are some measures that companies can take for business fraud prevention-
artandeducation.net
MA programmes in the Department of Art and Media
Aalto University’s Department of Art and Media welcomes applications for the MA Programme in Art and Media; and for the Nordic Master Programme in Visual Studies and Art Education. The department or Art and Media was formed in 2022 as a merger of two departments, which have both been recognized internationally for high-quality artistic and research outputs, media productions and art pedagogical activities. Applications close on January 2, 2023 (3pm GMT+2).
helihub.com
GAMA Welcomes Launch of European Commission’s Drone Strategy 2.0
The European Commission published their “Drone Strategy 2.0 for a Smart and Sustainable Unmanned Aircraft Eco-System in Europe”. This new strategy sets out the framework and key actions in the European Union to support the development of Unmanned Aircraft and their integration into the European airspace, as well as the deployment of piloted electric Urban and Regional Air Mobility operations in and around European cities, municipalities and regions.
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Entegris Expands Impact Across Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Entegris (Nasdaq: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today issued its latest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report, Collaborative Innovation to Build a Better Tomorrow, is available online. It provides a comprehensive overview of Entegris’ progress toward reaching its 2030 CSR goals and outlines the company’s continued progress across the four pillars of its CSR strategy: Innovation, Safety, Personal Development and Inclusion, and Sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005184/en/ Entegris publishes latest CSR Report -- Collaborative Innovation To Build A Better Tomorrow (Graphic: Entegris)
myscience.org
Apply now to become a 2023 Laidlaw Scholar
Applications are open for an opportunity to work with a leading academic and have a real-world impact while developing your research and leadership skills. Are you a first year undergraduate student, passionate about research? Ready to solve real-world problems? If you’re a leader in the making, read on... The...
WGMD Radio
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
Comments / 0