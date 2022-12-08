ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity

In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Looper

Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance

If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
DoYouRemember?

Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Looper

Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU

Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Deadline

Golden Globes Reactions: The Silence Is Deafening

Typically, Deadline and other media outlets are overwhelmed with requests after the Golden Globes to talk to giddy actors and actresses who just received their first (or repeat) nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But not this year. Despite a new level of transparency by the HFPA and promises that it has cleaned house, everyone still remains in a veritable “wait and see” state when it comes to the new and “improved” Golden Globes. Related Story Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Nominations Analysis: The Snubs, The Surprises … And Julia Roberts Related Story Golden Globes Return To NBC Still...
Fox 32 Chicago

Watch: Will Ferrell joins son’s band on stage, brings the cowbell

Superstar actor and comedian Will Ferrell resurrected one of his most famous characters when he joined his son’s band on stage at a recent charity event. Ferrell’s son Magnus and his band were performing their first live show at a concert benefiting Cancer for College, which provides scholarships and other aid to cancer survivors, Rolling Stone reports. The nonprofit was founded by Will Ferrell’s former roommate.
TheDailyBeast

‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ Is a Broadway Concert for the Truly Devoted

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond MusicalIf you’re a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll be in clover. All around this critic, his devoted faithful waved, pointed to the sky, swayed, whooped, and sang. A Beautiful Noise is a jukebox musical (Broadhurst Theatre, booking to September 3, 2023) only for those who love Neil Diamond—or for people who want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto. If you’re not a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll have to figure out how much you want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto, and make your ticket-buying choice accordingly.A Beautiful Noise tries,...
Looper

Mayim Bialik Loves The Stage Play-Like Nature Of Call Me Kat's Sitcom Format

Mayim Bialik's television presence has increased dramatically since her debut as the titular star of NBC's "Blossom." Her eccentric and lovable role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running and wildly successful sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" transformed her into a household name, paving the way for even more success. From there, the esteemed actress co-hosted "Jeopardy!" while starring in her very own show "Call Me Kat" on Fox.

