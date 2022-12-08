Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life
Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call. After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side. It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet. The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming...
Showbiz411
Broadway: Neil Diamond Juke Box Musical “A Beautiful Noise” is a Big, Incoherent Mess
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
‘A Beautiful Noise’ Review: Neil Diamond Musical Unpacks Hitmaker’s Life in Therapy and Song
If you are looking to draw an audience into what seems like a typical biographical jukebox musical, starting and ending your drama in psychoanalysis is a great device. Then again, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” does not exactly play by all the rules of jukebox theater. It unfolds first as a hit parade within a dramatic retelling of Diamond’s 1960s beginnings in Act 1, followed by a second act set of sequined, post-1960s concerts spliced with portraits of a broken marriage and lonely childhood, and then a denouement of hardcore emotional resolve. All that, plus sparkly fringe and a...
Popculture
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor and Opera Singer, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his performance in Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things earlier this year, passed away yesterday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Lee's wife Angie wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect." She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha and described him as an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." During her tribute to her late husband, she expressed gratitude for how he contributed to the lives of many "people and communities."
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performance
Voice Coach Gwen Stefani was styled to rule the night again over at The Voice Live Show. On Monday, The “Underneath It All” singer was decked out to the max in a fabulous getup and I loved it! On last nights episode contestants song their hearts out for a chance to be in the top 5! Everyone was paired up to sing Whitney Houston duets in honor of the new biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
With a bold debut album, Julia Bullock curates an unconventional career
The velvet-voiced soprano with a career on the rise chooses her projects, and the music on her debut solo album, with consummate intention.
José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'
The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back! On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas. The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a...
CMT
CMT Roundup: New Music From Kenny Chesney, Drake White, Lily Rose and more
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and country singers are bringing the sweet songs this week in more ways than one. Kenny Chesney just released his ode to his favorite dog Ruby who recently went over the rainbow bridge. And Drake White dropped "Pound Cake," which really isn't a song about cake at all. Lily Rose brings a drop of bitter to the sweet with "Truth Is." Other artists releasing new songs this week include Jelly Roll, Chase Matthew, Blake Shelton and more.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023
A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is headed to Broadway in 2023. Once Upon a One More Time, which first opened in Chicago and Washington, D.C. before setting its sights on New York City, is an original production that includes the singer's various chart-topping hits, like "Circus," "Lucky," "Oops... I Did It Again," "Toxic" and many others.
Peter Cooper, Singer-Songwriter & Key Country Music Hall of Fame Figure, Dead at 52
Sad news out of Nashville that singer-songwriter Peter Cooper has died. Cooper died at 52 years old after suffering a... The post Peter Cooper, Singer-Songwriter & Key Country Music Hall of Fame Figure, Dead at 52 appeared first on Outsider.
