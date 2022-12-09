ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU Women’s Basketball wins at William & Mary, 75-60

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – James Madison out-rebounded former Colonial Athletic Association foe William & Mary 53-31 to secure the victory on the road, 75-60 on Sunday afternoon inside Kaplan Arena. JMU (7-2) is on a four-game winning streak, while the Tribe falls to 4-5 on the young season. W&M looks...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
EMU Women’s Basketball falls at home to Lancaster Bible

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule on Sunday, taking on Lancaster Bible at Yoder Arena. The Royals led at the half, but the Chargers used a 19-9 third quarter en route to a 63-54 win. Records: EMU 6-5, 2-3 ODAC |...
LANCASTER, PA
Virginia gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging 3-10 today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Virginia are over 39 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand over 9 cents per gallon lower than last December. The national average price...
VIRGINIA STATE
Search continues for Staunton man

Augusta County authorities are still searching for a Staunton man who escaped following a pursuit four days ago. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck driven by 30-year-old Joseph Wayne Thompson, who was wanted on several charges. Thompson led officers on a...
STAUNTON, VA
Food drive fills a school bus

The 15th edition of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive continues at Bridgewater Foods as well as the Wal-Mart in Timberville. Bucky Berry is one of the coordinators and he says they have already filled up one school bus and he hopes to fill a second one. Berry says the...
TIMBERVILLE, VA

