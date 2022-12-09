Read full article on original website
Pierre Boys Win Rapid City Invitational Wrestling
RAPID CITY – Pierre Governor Boys Wrestling won the Rapid City Invitational, held Friday and Saturday at the Summit Arena at The Monument. The Governors scored 196 points, 17 ½ ahead of Sturgis. Pierre had no weight class winners, but Tristan Spencer was second at 138 pounds. Alex...
Governor Girls Wrestling Wins 2nd Straight Tournament
RAPID CITY – Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling won a tournament for the second straight weekend, taking the Rapid City Invitational Friday and Saturday at the Summit Arena at The Monument. Pierre scored 223 points, 62 more than Bismarck. Governor weight winners included Sydney Uhrig at 106 pounds, Mary Mehlhaff...
Governor Boys Take Steady Season-Opening Win
PIERRE – Lincoln Kienholz scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half Friday as Pierre Governor Boys Basketball opened its season with a 59-41 win over Rapid City Stevens at the Riggs High Gym. Jackson Edman, Ben Heiser and Carson Ahartz scored nine points each for...
Rushmore Rallies To Tie Capital Girls
FORT PIERRE – Despite two goals from Brylee Kafka and two two-goal leads, the Oahe Capital girls had to settle for a 4-4 tie with the Rushmore Thunder Saturday at the Expo Center. Paige Zimiga had a hat trick for Rushmore, and her second and third goals of the...
Pierre Gymnasts 5th At Hub City With Season-High In Points
ABERDEEN – Pierre Governor Gymnastics set a season-high point total Saturday in finishing fifth of 13 teams at the Hub City Invitational at Aberdeen Central High School. Pierre’s score was 134.350. KaCee Wilson was 14th in All-Around. Nevaeh Karber was fourth in uneven parallel bars, with Ryen Sheppick...
SDSU Rallies For FCS Quarterfinal Win Over Holy Cross
BROOKINGS (AP) — Mark Gronowski passed to Jaxon Janke for the go-ahead touchdown and South Dakota State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to break away from Holy Cross for a 42-21 win on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (12-1), on a school-record 12-game win...
Construction of addition to Riggs High School on agenda for Pierre School Board this evening
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (Dec. 12, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Leave of Absence Proposal (A) Construction of Addition to Riggs High School, Public Hearing and Authorization to Finalize Plans and Advertise for Bids (A) Prior to the regular meeting, board members will meet...
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive winter storm blowing across the center of the United States on Monday (Dec. 12, 2022) is threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south. By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes. Forecasters say the storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week.
Flags at State Capitol to fly at at half-staff today in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson
Flags will be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre today (Dec. 10, 2022) in honor of former state Representative Debra Anderson. Flags will be lowered from sunrise until sunset. Anderson served in the state House of Representatives from 1977-1989 and was the first– and only–...
