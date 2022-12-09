SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive winter storm blowing across the center of the United States on Monday (Dec. 12, 2022) is threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south. By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes. Forecasters say the storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO