ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
ringsidenews.com
Jamie Noble Set To Wrestle His Last WWE Match Tonight
Jamie Noble first made his WWE debut in 2001. During his first stint in the company, Jamie Noble wrestled in the cruiserweight division until his release in 2004. Noble returned to the company in 2005 and since then, he has portrayed many roles for the company. His most notable role...
realitytitbit.com
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
ringsidenews.com
Live WWE RAW Results Coverage, Reaction, & Highlights For December 12, 2022
It’s Monday night, and you know what that means! WWE RAW will go down. tonight and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. Keep refreshing the page for continued live coverage of WWE RAW!. WWE RAW will start this week at 8:00 PM EST, as...
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
ringsidenews.com
NXT Star Told Shawn Michaels She Didn’t Want To Be In Another Iron Survivor Challenge Match
NXT Deadline was a significant Premium Live Event for NXT for a variety of reasons. It featured the first ever Iron Survivor Challenge for both men and women. It seems one particular talent doesn’t ever want to take part in another Iron Survivor match. Roxanne Perez faced off against...
ringsidenews.com
NXT Is Getting Bron Breakker ‘Ready To Go’ For WWE Main Roster
Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with since his NXT debut. In such a short duration, he has won the NXT Championship twice and is currently the reigning Champion. Breakker is the perfect combination of size and agility. That being said, his future on the WWE main roster seems bright, but how long will fans have to wait?
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
