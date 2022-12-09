Read full article on original website
Eater
The Chef Behind This Long-Running Fine Dining Pop-Up Is Opening a Pac-Heights Restaurant
Diners have gotten acquainted with chef Mike Lanham’s post-modern American cuisine through his fine-dining pop-up Anomaly, which took up residency in spots like Serpentine, Stable Cafe, and Mansion on Sutter since 2018. Now, Lanham is preparing to welcome customers into a space of his own, with the December 14 opening of Anomaly in its new Lower Pac Heights home at 2600 Sutter Street.
Time Out Global
The best new Chicago restaurants and bars of 2022
The year's standouts include a Chinatown cocktail bar, a Cambodian kitchen and a pan pizza specialist. After a challenging two years for the restaurant industry, Chicago’s dining scene rebounded in a big way in 2022. Notable newcomers debuted all across the city, from Rogers Park to Hyde Park, giving locals a wealth of excellent options to try. You’ll find excellent Indian restaurants and French restaurants, as well as one of the city’s most incredible sushi experiences, among our picks. There are also places to enjoy a nice bottle of wine or a cocktail crafted with vintage spirits. So before the calendar turns over, end the year on a high note by checking out Chicago’s best restaurant and bar openings of 2022.
Eater
Dramatic Changes Mark the Reopening of Two Favorites: Bang Bang Cafe and Coastal Kitchen
Capitol Hill classic Coastal Kitchen didn’t change much when brothers Dan and Jonathan Tweten bought it in 2016, but after a driver crashed a car through the restaurant’s entrance in May 2022, the owners took the opportunity to redesign the interior and rethink the menu. The 29-year-old fish house and oyster bar reopens with its attractive new look today, boasting a new sign and black exterior, dark booths inside offsetting bright white walls and white-tiled floors, bar tops of dark wood and light marble, and a vibrant mural by artist Becca Fuhrman.
The Best Bars In Greenpoint
Greenpoint has a ridiculous number of good bars. Here are the ones we like best. In terms of bars, Greenpoint has a little bit of everything. There are places where you can stay out until 3am and dance with people you'll never see again, and there are also plenty of spots that are perfect for solo outings and low-key dates. If all you want is a quality jello shot, you can find that as well. Whatever you're looking for, it's on this guide.
Time Out Global
Ritz-Carlton Melbourne
Want to know what life is like for the upper crust? All you need to do is book a stay at a Ritz-Carlton hotel. The American-born chain has become synonymous with luxury, operating more than 100 opulent hotels and five-star resorts worldwide – and for the very first time, a Ritz is landing right here in Melbourne.
11 Outstanding Super Tuscan Wines to Buy Right Now
The Super Tuscan movement began quite innocently when Marchese Mario Incisa della Roccheta and his wife moved to coastal Tuscany in the 1940s and planted Cabernet Sauvignon vines that he had brought over from Bordeaux. He only made wines for personal family consumption until his relative Piero Antinori convinced him to sell 250 cases of his wine commercially. It was an instant international hit. Around the same time the Antinori family decided to go against Chianti DOC regulations and eliminated white grapes from their Chianti blend. The DOC promptly punished the nonconformists and forced them to label their wines as...
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
What to Do in Tuscany Besides Drink Wine
In a wine region as vast as Tuscany, any trip entails a dizzying amount of vineyards, wineries, and tastings. And while vino is very much a significant part of Tuscany, there’s so much more to see in central Italy that doesn’t necessarily involve wine. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying to skip out on […]
The best champagne deals for December 2022: Stock up for Christmas
A glass of champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other, a birthday toast, Christmas, or just about any other occasion that demands some fizz. Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at supermarkets such as Ocado and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic.We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six, that are perfect for dinner parties or simply celebrating with friends and family. Featuring some of the most recognised champagne...
Time Out Global
Don’t miss Montreal's most fun, family-friendly brunch
Whether you’re finishing up some last-minute shopping, or checking out all the Christmas-y things to do do downtown—from the gigantic free ice rink to Luminothérapie’s light installations—Time Out Market Montréal inside the Eaton Centre is the spot to refuel downtown this December. Bonus: Because...
This Three-Story Cartagena Bar Is Making Some of the Best Cocktails in the World
Alquímico, which has a different menu for each floor, is highlighting Colombian ingredients and experimental techniques in a stunning old mansion.
hotelnewsme.com
PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI TO HOST OPULENT ‘BAROQUE EPOQUE’ NEW YEAR’S EVE
Palazzo Versace Dubai, the curator of the most extravagant and opulent New Year’s Eve experiences that are guaranteed to transport guests to another dimension of unadulterated fun for the last night of the year, bids farewell to 2022 and welcomes the New Year with a glamorous nod to Europe’s Baroque period. With its pomp and splendour, gold and glitter, ‘Baroque Epoque’ will transport guests into an exuberant celebration representing an era that was classic and iconic in many ways. This year’s theme of ‘Baroque Epoque’ will make you experience a sense of awe and delight, featuring entertainment that includes incredible show from superstar Cyrine Abdelnour, as well as glittering dance shows and the best fireworks in Dubai.
Punch
In Search of the Ultimate Dirty Martini
We asked 11 of America’s top bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the dirty Martini—then we blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. It’s not easy tasting a dozen dirty Martinis in one sitting. About halfway through, the assembled judges were questioning the futility of the task at hand: to find the best, archetypal example of the classic. “Perhaps it’s not a drink that’s meant to be evaluated,” said one, after five mega misses in a row. “We’re looking for a balanced cocktail, but isn’t the point of the dirty Martini to throw the formula out of balance?” asked another.
Gourmet Italian Holiday Food Boxes
If you’re on the hunt for a thoughtful gift for the foodie in your life, a gourmet Italian food box might make the perfect gift. Iron Chef America Judge Mario Rizzotti is here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his fine Italian gourmet boxes. use code...
winemag.com
The Briny Origins of the Dirty Martini
Forget sugary Appletinis and fruit juice-spiked Mississippi Bourbon Punch. If your drink preferences skew more savory than sweet, the dirty martini belongs in your order queue. With a deep umami kick from a heavy-handed splash of salty olive brine, this cocktail has earned its honored spot in the cocktail canon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
A Buyout at an Italian Monastery Turned Hotel
Texan Bianca Sharma was on vacation with her sons on Italy’s Amalfi Coast when she spotted a former monastery and convent from the 17th century that lay abandoned. It took 10 years for that smitten entrepreneur to restore the site into an exceptional clifftop hotel and grounds, the aptly named Monastero Santa Rosa Hotel & Spa, where each of the 20 rooms and suites has a view of the sea. Sharma is offering Robb Report readers an exclusive three-night buyout package, including all meals from her Michelin-star kitchen and full access to her 3,000-plus-bottle wine cellar, plus unlimited treatments in the...
Maxim
Spirit Of The Week: Don Julio ‘Ultima Reserva II’ Extra Añejo Tequila
Don Julio González’s final agave harvest was used to craft this top-shelf tequila. Just over a decade ago on March 20, 2012, Don Julio González passed away in his home state of Jalisco. The founder and namesake of Tequila Don Julio remains unquestionably one of the titans of the Mexican spirit—launching his efforts in 1942 at the age of 17, then spending four decades experimenting, refining and perfecting his craft from his La Primavera distillery in the highlands of Jalisco.
