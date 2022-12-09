Rich passed away peacefully and quickly on November 22, 2022 at the age of 96. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-44, and later taught school for 32 years, primarily in Rocklin School District. He co-authored a government science curriculum and taught extension courses in math for UC Davis. In his spare time, he served on several board committees for his local Church of the Nazarene as well as Point Loma Nazarene University board of trustees for 32 years.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO