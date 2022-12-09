Read full article on original website
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Air Force Airman Caitlin Carson, daughter of Deanna Lyman of Loomis and a 2010 Del Oro High School graduate, completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Donations fund a cemetery marker for Baby John Doe in the New Auburn Cemetery. His identity was still unknown six...
Richard L. Borbe 3/3/1926 - 11/22/2022
Rich passed away peacefully and quickly on November 22, 2022 at the age of 96. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-44, and later taught school for 32 years, primarily in Rocklin School District. He co-authored a government science curriculum and taught extension courses in math for UC Davis. In his spare time, he served on several board committees for his local Church of the Nazarene as well as Point Loma Nazarene University board of trustees for 32 years.
Placer Supervisors accept $580K grant for Sheriff's body camera program
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to launching its body-worn camera program. The Placer County Board of Supervisors accepted a $580,000 award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Byrne Discretionary Community Project grant during its consent agenda at its Dec. 6 meeting. Securement of the...
Commentary: Acting, See's, music, turkey, more music
The State Theatre Acting Company’s Golden Age Radio Theatre presents a live, free performance of classic radio dramas at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 – tomorrow if you’re reading this on Saturday, tonight if you’re reading this on Sunday. Bring your low chairs and refreshments to this picnic-style event. It’s indoors at First Congregational Church, 710 Auburn Ravine. Up the hill.
Beverlee Smith Borbe 10/8/1929 - 11/12/2016
Bev passed away after battling Alzheimer’s disease, on November 12, 2016 at the age of 87. She worked in the Auburn School District for 27 years as an elementary school teacher, a reading teacher, then coordinator for state and federal projects. In her spare time, she gave of her time and talents to Nazarene Missions International as a local president for 16 years, as a global president for four years and authored a book on 199 Mission Program Ideas.
Auburn incident report: Indecent exposure, 6 DUIs
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Serena CJ Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a weapon in prison, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being a public nuisance and committing a felony while on bail on the 700 block of Lincoln Way.
Colfax girls soccer off to dominant start
Colfax High School girls soccer coach Kara Diederichs couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the season. The Falcons are off to a 4-0-1 record, outscoring their opponents 30-3 in the process. The Falcons began Pioneer Valley League play Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over Sutter. The...
Folsom Lake Crossing closed due to major traffic collision
The Folsom Police Department has advised that Folsom Lake Crossing remains closed as of 11 a.m. as officers continue to conduct investigate the scene of a major or traffic collision. Details of the incident are limited at this time. Multiple units from Folsom Police and Folsom Fire were originally dispatched...
Folsom pulls out big win over St. Mary's, 61-57
Much like the Folsom/De La Salle football games used to be one-sided but now the teams can be considered rivals, the evolution of the Folsom/ St. Mary’s girls’ basketball games/teams can be defined in the same way. Saturday in the championship game of the Folsom-Vista Winter Classic, Folsom...
