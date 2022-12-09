ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boulderjewishnews.org

Nosh & Network Holiday Networking with the Boulder JCC

Nosh & Network is the Boulder JCC’s business networking group, designed to bring together the business community to connect, network, learn, and support each other. On Tuesday, December 13, join us in person at the Boulder JCC for the Nosh & Network Holiday event. Gather with local professionals for networking, snacks, games, and more. It’s a great opportunity to connect and build your network while having fun! Learn more and register here.
BOULDER, CO
boulderjewishnews.org

David Goldstein Bar Mitzvah

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 (23 Kislev 5783), David Goldstein, son of Lori & Mike Goldstein, will be called to the Torah as Bar Mitzvah at Congregation Har HaShem. David will read from Parashat Vayeshev. Boulder Jewish News encourages Bar and Bat Mitzvah students to submit their d’var torah and...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy