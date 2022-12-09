Nosh & Network is the Boulder JCC’s business networking group, designed to bring together the business community to connect, network, learn, and support each other. On Tuesday, December 13, join us in person at the Boulder JCC for the Nosh & Network Holiday event. Gather with local professionals for networking, snacks, games, and more. It’s a great opportunity to connect and build your network while having fun! Learn more and register here.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO