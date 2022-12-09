WASHINGTON, D.C. – A month ago, the Nets turned in the worst defensive performance in the league this season. Since then, they’ve been as hot as any team in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn cruised to a workmanlike 112-100 victory over Washington at Capital One Arena. It was their fourth straight win – tying the Knicks for the longest streak in the East – and 11th in their last 14 since their Nov. 15 humiliation in Sacramento. Despite the firing of Steve Nash and suspension of Kyrie Irving, at least on the court that night had been the low point of their seesaw season....

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO