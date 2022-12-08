Read full article on original website
Related
newportthisweek.com
Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week
Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy
Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
First snowfall of the season in RI, Mass.
Whether you like it or not, the first significant snowfall has arrived.
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2
Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
Providence holiday market continues
The holiday market at Farm Fresh in Providence is still running and this weekend over 75 local vendors were selling their work.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford announces temporary street closures on Rt. 18 & MacArthur Drive
“Travelers are advised of temporary closures of Route 18/JFK Boulevard and MacArthur Drive in the vicinity of the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal (NBFMT) during the afternoon of Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Demolition activity related to the ongoing construction of the NBFMT will require closures at the following locations for...
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
fallriverreporter.com
Mayor Coogan responds after Neo-Nazi group protests Fall River Drag Queen Story Time
The Mayor of Fall River has responded after a group of protestors attempted to stop residents from entering the library to attend an event this weekend. On Saturday morning, members of Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, were outside of the Fall River Public Library on North Main Street protesting Drag Queen Story Time being put on by the Fall River Pride Committee.
UPDATE: CANCELLED: New Bedford Roads to Close for Waterfront Tower Demolition
NEW BEDFORD — Two New Bedford roads will be briefly closed tomorrow afternoon as workers demolish the former Eversource/Sprague power plant — including the well-known "cigarette" smoke stack — on the waterfront. The temporary closure of parts of Rt. 18 and MacArthur Drive will start at 2...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
fallriverreporter.com
Officials throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts reporting accidents with injuries due to slick roads
Officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are reporting multiple accidents sending people to the hospital due to slick roads. The Newton Fire Department and the Wellesley Police Department have reported multiple crashes on Route 9 including one pileup of over a dozen vehicles. In Rhode Island on Route 295 in...
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
WPRI
Marie Osmond performs with The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic. Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30P. Marie joined us this morning on The Rhode Show to give us a preview of what to look forward to. Tickets are on sale...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
capecod.com
“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
Comments / 0