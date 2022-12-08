ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

newportthisweek.com

Santa Continues Visit through Newport this week

Santa’s nightly rides continue this week with escorts by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods. This week Santa will be riding with first responders through the streets to see the City’s children beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and finishing up on Thursday, Dec. 15.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy

Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2

Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Mayor Coogan responds after Neo-Nazi group protests Fall River Drag Queen Story Time

The Mayor of Fall River has responded after a group of protestors attempted to stop residents from entering the library to attend an event this weekend. On Saturday morning, members of Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, were outside of the Fall River Public Library on North Main Street protesting Drag Queen Story Time being put on by the Fall River Pride Committee.
FALL RIVER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths

9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
COVENTRY, RI
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.”
FALMOUTH, MA

