Summit Financial To Buy PSB Holding For $53.9 Mln Stock-for-Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Monday announced a merger agreement with PSB Holding Corp. The deal is worth $53.9 million. As per the agreement, PSB shareholders will receive 1.2347 shares of Summit common stock for each outstanding share of PSB common stock. Following the consummation of the merger,...
Better Buy: Chewy vs. Six Flags Entertainment

With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates, many economists predict the U.S. economy will fall into a recession at some point in the near future. No wonder the S&P 500 has dropped by 16% this year. Still, that gives patient investors a potentially rewarding opportunity. But you should do...
Amazon plans to lay off 10K employees: report

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 corporate and technology employees as soon as this week. The cuts would affect the company's devices organization, retail division and human resources, people familiar with the matter told the New York Times. The move would mark the largest job cut in Amazon's history,...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, BVH, IHG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.1% higher recently. Weber (WEBR) was rallying past 22% after saying investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC agreed to buy all...
CANADA STOCKS-Miners, financials drag TSX index to three-week low

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to touch its lowest level in three weeks, dragged down by tepid performances among miners and financials, while investors await the last round of interest rate decisions this year from major central banks. At 1024 a.m. ET (1524 GMT),...
JPMorgan Chase's Series K Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K (Symbol: JPM.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1375), with shares changing hands as low as $18.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRK was trading at a 23.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.48% in the "Financial" category.
Should Dividend Investors Buy Macy's Stock for 2023?

Macy's (NYSE: M) improved the business during the pandemic, making it a viable option for dividend stock investors. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Macy's. When our award-winning analyst team has...
Why Bluebird Bio Stock Crushed the Market Today

Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock got off to a roaring start on Monday, trouncing the S&P 500 index with a nearly 8% gain. The market was cheered by a clinical update and the potential for a new regulatory application in the near future. So what. On Saturday at a healthcare...
Google Partners With The 15 Percent Pledge To Grant $200k To A Black Entrepreneur

Aurora James founded the '15 Percent Pledge' as a call to action for major retailers and corporations to amplify Black businesses. It all started when Aurora James made a post on her Instagram in 2020 calling major retailers to support Black businesses in a real way. This was in response to the brutal killing of George Floyd and subsequent social justice uprising leaving many corporations asking what they can do to show solidarity with the Black community.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Installed Building Products, Belden and GATX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), and GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 12/31/22, Belden Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 1/5/23, and GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/31/22. As a percentage of IBP's recent stock price of $87.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Installed Building Products Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when IBP shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BDC to open 0.07% lower in price and for GATX to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Merck, KBR and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 1/9/23, KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/13/23, and Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MRK's recent stock price of $108.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Merck & Co Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when MRK shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for KBR to open 0.24% lower in price and for SBCF to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.
UPDATE 1-Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with...
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further

Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa

3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.

