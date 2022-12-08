ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartington, NE

KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, December 12

The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City’s many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses. Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers...
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Marne Creek 404 Permit Signed

The City of Yankton is making slow progress in repairing the damages to the lower Marne Creek access trail from the bomb cyclone of March 2019. City Manager Amy Leon says they have to make some wetland mitigations…. Leon says the permit process is underway…. Leon says it won’t...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burglary suspect arrested in Lincoln County field

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old is facing numerous charges after being arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg Saturday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies assisted the Sioux Falls Police Department with locating a burglary suspect that was involved in a pursuit with the department.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman

A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA

