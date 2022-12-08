Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, December 13
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors this morning heard the recommendations of the county compensation board, and set salaries for elected officials for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Bruce Brock, chair of the compensation board, said the salaries were adjusted for inflation, cost of living, and job demands. The recommendation heard...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 12
The Board of Directors of the Le Mars Community School District meets tonight at 6 pm. The first item tonight’s agenda is a public hearing on the baseball diamond lighting project. The board will review bids for construction, and decide on awarding a contract for the project. Later on,...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
KCRG.com
Sioux City man who attacked occupied home sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man who fired upon a home with adults and children inside, was sentenced to prison last Friday. 26-year-old Alvaro Vite pled guilty in April 2022 to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On June 23rd, 2020, Vite and...
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
ems1.com
Trump rally organizers pay Iowa city $1,425 for EMS services after newspaper publishes article
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux...
KIMT
Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City’s many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses. Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers...
wnax.com
Marne Creek 404 Permit Signed
The City of Yankton is making slow progress in repairing the damages to the lower Marne Creek access trail from the bomb cyclone of March 2019. City Manager Amy Leon says they have to make some wetland mitigations…. Leon says the permit process is underway…. Leon says it won’t...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
Shelter for residents displaced by Pierce Street apartment fire to close
The Woodbury County Emergency Management agency has announced that the temporary shelter for residents who were displaced by the fire at the apartments on Pierce Street will be closing.
Stray of the Day: Meet Daisy
This is Daisy, a 2-to-3-year-old, spayed female, Labrador mix. She was surrendered to the shelter by her owners who could no longer keep her.
Morningside stabbing suspect subject of second 911 call at Lakeport Commons, police say
Sioux City Police confirmed that the man who was accused of stabbing someone at a business in Morningside was seen inside a woman’s vehicle after the stabbing occurred.
KELOLAND TV
Burglary suspect arrested in Lincoln County field
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old is facing numerous charges after being arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg Saturday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies assisted the Sioux Falls Police Department with locating a burglary suspect that was involved in a pursuit with the department.
Ashley Homestore, Furniture Mart coming to Siouxland mall
Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker's store in the mall. The
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
Vermillion house added to National Register of Historic Places
The Basil H. and Frances Jacobson House in Vermillion is now considered a federally historic place.
Ida Apartment building deemed uninhabitable
Friday the building was deemed unsafe for entry and firefighters have not been able to enter the building to determine a cause.
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
siouxlandnews.com
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
Comments / 0