Coral Gables, FL

Miami Falls to Florida in Overtime

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team (7-4) fell short of the Florida Gators, 76-73, in overtime, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center. “We’re going to feel really bad about this one,” head coach Katie Meier said. “I think it was ours to win, but Florida came and took it in the final minutes. They fought hard, they worked hard. I’m not saying we didn’t, but in big moments, we needed to come up with just a couple more special plays to win this one and we didn’t come up with them.”
Kinchens Selected to Associated Press All-America First Team

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens picked up another major honor Monday when he was named among those players selected to the Associated Press All-America First Team. Kinchens, an all-conference first-team selection, tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions during the regular season and...
MBB Storms Back to Beat NC State, 80-73

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team rallied back from a 16-point deficit to knock off NC State, 80-73, in its ACC home opener Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center. Miami (10-1, 2-0 ACC) trailed by 12 with under 14 minutes left, but came...
