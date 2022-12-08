CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team (7-4) fell short of the Florida Gators, 76-73, in overtime, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center. “We’re going to feel really bad about this one,” head coach Katie Meier said. “I think it was ours to win, but Florida came and took it in the final minutes. They fought hard, they worked hard. I’m not saying we didn’t, but in big moments, we needed to come up with just a couple more special plays to win this one and we didn’t come up with them.”

