Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source
All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Card-Worthy Couples Photo in Front of a Christmas Tree
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's night out might not have gone to plan, but they made the most of it by taking a few holiday card-worthy pictures in front of their tree (or rather, trees) before spending the rest of the night relaxing at home. Teigen shared the photos with...
Gabriel Iglesias Spends Exorbitant Sum on Quinceañera for His Dog
Gabriel Iglesias is a loving pet parent first, comedian second. The stand-up comic went all out in honor of his dog Risa, throwing her the blowout bash of the year last month, which he recently shared a glimpse of on Instagram. "Party of the year all for my little princess...
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son
John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life
Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute
Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Brooke Shields Says She Was 'Taken Advantage Of' In Infamous Barbara Walters Interview
"I thought, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t understand what this is,’" Shields recalled of the interview 41 years ago.
After growing up poor and working as a house maid, woman secretly dies a millionaire
A 37-year-old lady called Thelma Howard was hired as a full-time cleaner at Walt Disney's enormous mansion in 1951. Thelma had lived in abject poverty her entire life. She had always held low-paying jobs. She didn't like it, but when she met Walt Disney, everything changed. Waltz kids were largely disregarded by the old housekeeper before Thelma and were seen as a hindrance.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
