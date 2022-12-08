Just days after coach Hugh McCutcheon’s last season as the Gophers volleyball coach came to a close, the University of Minnesota already has his replacement in place. Keegan Cook, formerly the head coach at the University of Washington, will take over the powerhouse volleyball program, agreeing to a five-year deal at Minnesota. That deal is pending a background check and Board of Regents approval.

