ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big10central.com

Gophers name Keegan Cook next volleyball coach, replacing Hugh McCutcheon [Pioneer Press]

Just days after coach Hugh McCutcheon’s last season as the Gophers volleyball coach came to a close, the University of Minnesota already has his replacement in place. Keegan Cook, formerly the head coach at the University of Washington, will take over the powerhouse volleyball program, agreeing to a five-year deal at Minnesota. That deal is pending a background check and Board of Regents approval.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy