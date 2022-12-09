ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern Warfare 2's first raid is Atomgrad, and it's out next week

By Dustin Bailey
 3 days ago

Activision Blizzard has lifted the veil on Call of Duty's first raid at The Game Awards , and announced that Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad is set to launch on December 14.

"Get ready for a whole new way to experience Call of Duty," Activision says in its announcement tweet . "Put your precision, teamwork, and mind to the test in Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad, coming to Modern Warfare 2 on December 14." There are no details on when further raid episodes are set to land.

The brief trailer offers a bit of flavor for the raid, showing characters like Captain Price infiltrating a submerged enemy base. Naturally, things get loud, and there's plenty of combat to close out the teaser.

The devs previously noted that these raids would be story-driven co-op missions that would test "teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving in between bouts of intense combat". It remains to be seen exactly what form the raids will take, but it's easy to imagine a Destiny-style set of FPS raid mechanics being applied to the Call of Duty formula.

Some apparent details about MW2's battle royale brother has been leaking over the past few days, offering some hints about what's to come from the next Call of Duty season. A Resurgence map leak was quickly taken down by Activision , and other leaks suggested that Season 2 would take Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to a Japanese setting .

Check out our guide to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns - with some tips for Warzone 2 fans, as well.

