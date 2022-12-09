ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is taking you on an espionage mission with Idris Elba

By Sam Loveridge
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze6BO_0jcisggY00

A full trailer for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC has dropped at the Game Awards, and has casually revealed Idris Elba is the latest actor to join the game.

Alongside the rocker vibes of Keanu Reeves, you'll now have to also deal with the distraction of Elba as you navigate Night City. Phantom Liberty will task you with an espionage mission. Elba, who'll be playing Soloman Reed - an FIA Agent for the New United States of America - will be part of your squad.

Described as a "spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077", the DLC will explore an entirely new area of Night City  seemingly known as Dogtown when it drops on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2023. It will be skipping last-gen releases on PS4 and Xbox One.

As you can see from the trailer above that dropped at the Game Awards, it looks to be pretty cinematic when it comes to how things are going to play out.

Game director Gabriel Amatangelo has previously teased that Phantom Liberty is "a new style of plot, which we're having fun with", which suggests it might be quite different from what we've seen from CDPR's creation before.

We already know that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion , although details on price haven't yet been revealed.

The more we see of Phantom Liberty, the more intrigued we get, so it'll be interesting to watch its development ahead of release next year.

For now, why not check out everything else that was revealed at the Game Awards live .

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced

The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
TechRadar

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer comes with an unexpected guest

I guess it's time to head back to Night City for round two; this time, Solomon Reed is along for the ride. The exciting news of the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty was announced at The Game Awards. Happily, we should be able to get our hands on it in 2023. But that wasn't the only surprise fans got to see.
Digital Trends

The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more

The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
The Verge

Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
ComicBook

Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022

It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
IGN

The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot

The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Polygon

Bayonetta gets a fairy-tale origin story in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Given the recent release of Bayonetta 3, as well as the long wait for its release after Bayonetta 2 in 2014, fans of PlatinumGames’ action series about a witch with time-bending powers may not have expected to see another entry so soon. The Game Awards 2022 shocked everyone with the reveal of an origin story about Bayonetta, aka Cereza, titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.
Engadget

Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard

With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
GamesRadar

Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date

Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
Polygon

Hades is getting a sequel starring the underworld’s princess

Hades is getting a sequel, Supergiant Games announced during The Game Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. The game will launch in early access, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley said after the trailer reveal. More information on timing is coming in 2023. Hades 2 looks like it will build...
IGN

Transformers: Reactivate is an Online Action Game Developed by Splash Damage

At The Game Awards 2022, British developer Splash Damage announced its latest project, Transformers: Reactivate — an online action game coming to PC and consoles. Transformers: Reactive will have players "explore a fresh, new story within the Transformers universe." In a press release detailing the new project, Splash Damage claims Transformers: Reactivate will allow players to "fully immerse themselves in the universe like never before" and will have the option to play as some of their favorite characters from the franchise as they fight The Legion.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy