Tucson, AZ

thisistucson.com

Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson

So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Fall Horse Show

The fall horse show at Pima County Fairgrounds. Lots of horses jumping over obstacles, but they are beautiful animals. Or in this case, refusing to jump over the obstacle.
TUCSON, AZ
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Sheriff Sides with Border Crossers, Says Ducey’s Makeshift Container Wall ‘Illegal Dumping’

An Arizona county sheriff is siding with protesters and demanding for Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to stop sending shipping containers to the border for a makeshift wall. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said Ducey’s order to use containers as the border wall is “illegal dumping,” and he plans on arresting construction crews and security personnel if they come to his county, Fox 10 Phoenix reported Saturday.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

Shop from several local businesses under one roof at this new downtown space

A new shopping venue, featuring local retailers under one roof, opened in downtown Tucson last weekend. It is modeled after the co-working office concept, where businesses share space and resources. But instead of offices, Proper Shops allows small shops to test the waters of having a physical presence downtown, without...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Ciera Marie Hunt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on South Nogales Highway shortly after midnight. According to the officials, a silver 2005 Nissan Armada was heading south on South Sixth Avenue just south of Irvington Road. The driver ran the red light at the Irvington Road intersection and then lost control of his vehicle. The car struck a tree and a light pole on the east part of the street.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

U.S. health official presents Environmental Justice Index in Tucson

U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine recently traveled to Tucson, where she presented a new Environmental Justice Index. The effort stems from a January 2021 executive order formalizing the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice. The index will rank the collective health impacts of environmental injustice and...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Southern AZ CCIM Chapter Thanks Humberto S. Lopez, HSL Properties Inc 2023 Named Educational Scholarship Honoree at December Lunch Meeting ‘Larsen Baker Year End Round Up! Featuring Speakers George Larsen and Melissa Lal

Southern AZ CCIM Chapter Thanks Humberto S. Lopez, HSL Properties Inc 2023 Named Educational Scholarship Honoree at December Lunch Meeting ‘Larsen Baker Year End Round Up! Featuring Speakers George Larsen and Melissa Lal. The Southern Arizona CCIM Chapter will be expressing their gratitude to Humberto Lopez, HSL Properties this...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
TUCSON, AZ

