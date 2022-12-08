Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sneak Peek: Tucson Inn neon sign lighting
The public is invited to a sneak peak of the fully-illuminated vintage sign at Pima's Neon Holiday Reception on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.
12news.com
A pacemaker without a battery could become a reality thanks to UArizona
PHOENIX — Thousands of people go to the hospital every year needing help to keep their hearts on the beat. In many cases, the answer is a pacemaker. The device first used in the 1960s helps keep a heart in rhythm with an electric shock. However, a device under...
Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states
After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.
thisistucson.com
Visiting? Need a staycation? 14 hotels that are uniquely Tucson
So, you find yourself in Tucson. Maybe you're visiting for the holidays, maybe a wedding. Maybe you actually call Tucson home and are just looking to take a staycation, escaping into the comfort of a hotel bed. How do you pick where to stay? Here are some uniquely Tucson options.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Fall Horse Show
The fall horse show at Pima County Fairgrounds. Lots of horses jumping over obstacles, but they are beautiful animals. Or in this case, refusing to jump over the obstacle.
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
Operation Deep Freeze in effect until further notice
Due to continuous rain and expected possible snow, the City of Tucson's Operation Deep Freeze is in effect until further notice.
1 Arizona City Among Top 25 Most Fun Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America.
Front Page Fiasco in Vail: Incorporation article sparks controversy
A push to incorporate the community of Vail into a town or city is moving forward, but now also being held back by controversy.
City of Tucson orders some houseless people to relocate from their encampments
Charles Allen helped some houseless people clean up their encampment after the City of Tucson ordered them to leave within 72 hours.
Sheriff Hathaway Visits Container Wall Protesters, Offers His Support
On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway made an unscheduled visit to the group of protesters who have been working since Nov. 29 to stop construction of the container wall by the state of Arizona in Coronado National Forest, inside the neighboring Cochise County. “He just came riding...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Sheriff Sides with Border Crossers, Says Ducey’s Makeshift Container Wall ‘Illegal Dumping’
An Arizona county sheriff is siding with protesters and demanding for Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to stop sending shipping containers to the border for a makeshift wall. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said Ducey’s order to use containers as the border wall is “illegal dumping,” and he plans on arresting construction crews and security personnel if they come to his county, Fox 10 Phoenix reported Saturday.
thisistucson.com
Shop from several local businesses under one roof at this new downtown space
A new shopping venue, featuring local retailers under one roof, opened in downtown Tucson last weekend. It is modeled after the co-working office concept, where businesses share space and resources. But instead of offices, Proper Shops allows small shops to test the waters of having a physical presence downtown, without...
Tucson family business shares tamale tips
For nearly 40 years Anita's Street Market has been serving homemade Mexican food. They won best of Tucson recently for Best Tortillas and Empanadas. But this time of year, it's all about tamales.
31-Year-Old Ciera Marie Hunt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on South Nogales Highway shortly after midnight. According to the officials, a silver 2005 Nissan Armada was heading south on South Sixth Avenue just south of Irvington Road. The driver ran the red light at the Irvington Road intersection and then lost control of his vehicle. The car struck a tree and a light pole on the east part of the street.
kjzz.org
U.S. health official presents Environmental Justice Index in Tucson
U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Rachel Levine recently traveled to Tucson, where she presented a new Environmental Justice Index. The effort stems from a January 2021 executive order formalizing the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice. The index will rank the collective health impacts of environmental injustice and...
realestatedaily-news.com
Southern AZ CCIM Chapter Thanks Humberto S. Lopez, HSL Properties Inc 2023 Named Educational Scholarship Honoree at December Lunch Meeting ‘Larsen Baker Year End Round Up! Featuring Speakers George Larsen and Melissa Lal
Southern AZ CCIM Chapter Thanks Humberto S. Lopez, HSL Properties Inc 2023 Named Educational Scholarship Honoree at December Lunch Meeting ‘Larsen Baker Year End Round Up! Featuring Speakers George Larsen and Melissa Lal. The Southern Arizona CCIM Chapter will be expressing their gratitude to Humberto Lopez, HSL Properties this...
KOLD-TV
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
OVPD: Rollover collision near Oracle and Magee Road
The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a rollover collision near North Oracle Road and East Magee Road. According to OVPD, no injuries have been reported at the time.
