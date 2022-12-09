ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
Lebanon-Express

Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.

Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
CORVALLIS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
newsnationnow.com

Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’

(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
PORTLAND, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR

