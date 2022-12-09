Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
KTVZ
Oregon State Hospital says it’s back in ‘substantial’ compliance with Medicare, Medicaid
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Officials with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have determined Oregon State Hospital is now in substantial compliance with the findings CMS cited earlier this year, the facility said Friday. OSH provides psychiatric treatment for adults from around the state who need hospital-level...
Multiple people shot in SE Portland, shooter at large
Multiple people were shot in Southeast Portland early Sunday night in an incident that brought dozens of police and 5 ambulances to the scene.
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
Portland police identify 9 officers involved in shootings since July, announce change in deadly-force policy
The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday it is changing its deadly-force policy on publicly identifying officers involved in shootings. The bureau will now identify such officers within 15 days, instead of within one day. At the same time it announced its new information-release “procedure,” the bureau released the names of...
actionnews5.com
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their Portland-area home. KPTV reports the incident happened Thursday night at the family’s home in a northwest Portland neighborhood. The family, who would like to remain anonymous for their...
Lebanon-Express
Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.
Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages. Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems. In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have...
kptv.com
Portland mother finds suspected fentanyl in front yard, feet away from children’s toys
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a shocking moment for one northeast Portland mother. Evelyn Macpherson said this week she was out in her front yard when she saw something strange in her garden box. Sitting on a plant was a flexible, plastic container, and inside were blue pills she suspects were fentanyl.
Apparent owner of Shroom House, 3 others arrested after allegedly selling psilocybin
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to KOIN 6 that Shroom House was served a warrant early Thursday morning.
KGW
Oregon DOJ puts the brakes on unwanted phone calls from company selling extended car warranties
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice is cracking down on a company selling extended car warranties. As part of a settlement, Endurance Warranty Services will be banned from making unwanted phone solicitations in Oregon for the next five years and be forced to pay up to $550,000 in fines.
Shoplifting arrests nab 6 in Beaverton; 2 from out of state
A targeted shoplifting operation on Friday ended with the arrests of 6 people, two of whom are from out-of-state, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened
KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared. On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911. "I need...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
newsnationnow.com
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business
When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
