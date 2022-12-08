ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin OL reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal

One piece of the Wisconsin offensive line is reversing course and electing to stay in Madison. Per Jesse Temple with The Athletic, veteran lineman Michael Furtney is electing to withdraw from the portal and remain with the Badgers after about a week in the system. Furtney is experienced with 43...
MADISON, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Gust nets hat trick leading IceHogs to win in Iowa

Des Moines, IA— A David Gust hat trick and a multi-point game for five other players propelled the Rockford IceHogs past the Iowa Wild with a 7-4 win at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday night. Iowa jumped out to an early lead when forward Marco Rossi worked his way through the circle and was able to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Wisconsin, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy