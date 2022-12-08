Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
Junior Bridgeman played for 12 seasons in the NBA, but he made his fortune off the court.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Transfer QB, Power 5 starter with over 9,000 yards reportedly set to visit Wisconsin
Expecting Wisconsin to land a transfer quarterback for the 2023 season is not particularly surprising. Graham Mertz, the starter in 2022, is in the transfer portal and Luke Fickell is likely looking for a new piece to jump-start his tenure in Madison. Determining which transfer QB is likely to land...
Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
VIDEO: Fran McCaffery freakout against referees versus Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin OL reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal
One piece of the Wisconsin offensive line is reversing course and electing to stay in Madison. Per Jesse Temple with The Athletic, veteran lineman Michael Furtney is electing to withdraw from the portal and remain with the Badgers after about a week in the system. Furtney is experienced with 43...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Brewers land catcher William Contreras and two pitchers in a three-team trade
The Milwaukee Brewers have finally landed that elusive front-line catcher they’ve been seeking. As part of a three-team trade, the Brewers acquired William Contreras, a first-time all-star this past season, from the Atlanta Braves as well as minor-league reliever Justin Yeager on Monday. ...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Should Be In The GOAT Debate With Michael Jordan And LeBron James
The NBA has one of the most commonly contested GOAT debates of perhaps any major sports league. Most fans claim and recognize Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time, but the support for LeBron James' case continues to grow. The debate is now often between those two superstars, which is perhaps excluding some other deserving candidates.
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Watch: Iowa Basketball Wisconsin Postgame
Fran McCaffery, Hawkeyes Discuss Sunday's Overtime Loss
Joe Ingles receives major injury update
It looks like the Australian will be making his Milwaukee Bucks debut soon.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Gust nets hat trick leading IceHogs to win in Iowa
Des Moines, IA— A David Gust hat trick and a multi-point game for five other players propelled the Rockford IceHogs past the Iowa Wild with a 7-4 win at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday night. Iowa jumped out to an early lead when forward Marco Rossi worked his way through the circle and was able to […]
Hat trick gives Capitals captain Ovechkin 800 career goals
Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, 37, scored the 800th goal of his memorable career Tuesday night, part of a hat trick performance in the resurgent Capitals' 7-3 victory over the last-place Blackhawks in Chicago.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Wisconsin, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Comments / 0