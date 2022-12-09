ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Eye on the street: The meaning of Dickens

During the 26th annual Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson village, TBR News Media had a chance to catch up with some of those in attendance. During a series of one-on-one encounters throughout the event, we asked the attendees what this local tradition meant to them. — Photos by Raymond...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Paw Prints: Meet Herman, Lily, Jack, Linx, Sebastian Miguel and Krispy Kreme!

Welcome to the 12th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. Influential and successful in their own right, meet Little Shelter’s newest power couple, Herman and Lily! This five year old Yorkie mix and this eight year old Lhasa apso complement each other perfectly, making the case for why a double adoption is an excellent idea! Doing everything in sync, whether a walk, enjoying a pet or sharing secrets, these two are always seen side by side; their bond unmistakable. Herman is considerate and protective of his best friend, while Lily usually allows him to have control of the TV remote! Ready to enlarge their circle and welcome in a family, they are looking forward to meeting you…we suggest that you don’t keep them waiting! Call 631-368-8770.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Miller Place Panthers press, contain Port Jeff Royals offense

Competing on their home court, the Port Jefferson Royals struggled to gain traction against the defensive press of Miller Place during a non-league matchup Saturday, Dec. 10. The Panthers were up seven points going into the halftime break but stretched their lead the rest of the way to win it, 53-37.
MILLER PLACE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI on Nesconset Highway Nesconset Highway, west of Browns Road, Hauppauge Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:15 a.m. Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Dec. 10 for driving while intoxicated after she drove the wrong way on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge. A 911 caller reported...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man seriously injured in Stony Brook motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Stony Brook on Dec. 10. Marquice Campbell was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, between Nesconset Highway and Oxhead Road, when he attempted to cross into the right lane and struck a 2022 Honda CRV. He then lost control of the Mercedes, which traveled onto the right shoulder and continuing off the roadway, crashing into construction equipment, at approximately 4 p.m.
STONY BROOK, NY

