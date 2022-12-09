ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netherlands vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

The Qatar World Cup quarter-finals see Argentina play the Netherlands on Friday night.

An impressive win over the USA for the Dutch ensures Lionel Messi and co. have a tough ask to book a place in the semi-finals after a 2-1 win over Australia to reach this point.

“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.

“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”

Here’s all you need to know about the quarter-final match at the Lusail Stadium:

When is it?

The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT on Friday 9 December at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, you can watch the game live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

Team news

Jeremie Frimpong has shaken off an ankle problem, which means Louis Van Gaal has a fully-fit squad.

Stefan de Vrij is back with the group after a knock, which forced him to sit out one training session.

Papu Gomez is a doubt after being subbed out against Australia with a sprained ankle. While Angel Di Maria is pushing to be fit despite a quadriceps injury.

Rodrigo De Paul is training separately, which could lead to Leandro Paredes starting.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI : Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaasen; Gakpo, Depay

Argentina XI : Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Match Odds

Netherlands - 5/2

Draw - 21/10

Argentina - 6/5

To Qualify Odds

Netherlands - 5/4

Argentina - 4/7

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Argentina have expended a lot of energy in both the loss to Saudi Arabia and their wins since. The highs are very high and the lows are very low, Lionel Messi is on a mission though and you would not bet against him to step up and lift the Albiceleste out of a sticky spot against a well-drilled Dutch side. Netherlands 1-2 Argentina .

The Independent

The Independent

