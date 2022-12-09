ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina team news and predicted lineups for World Cup quarter-final tonight

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSPMZ_0jcidgIF00

Lionel Messi ’s Argentina hope to advance to the final four when they take on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

The PSG superstar’s best support appears to now be with Julian Alvarez after Lautaro Martinez’s dismal tournament, while Memphis Depay looks back to his best after the win over the USA .

“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.

“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”

Here’s all you need to know about the quarter-final match at the Lusail Stadium:

When is it?

The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT on Friday 9 December at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, you can watch the game live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

Team news

Jeremie Frimpong has shaken off an ankle problem, which means Louis Van Gaal has a fully-fit squad.

Stefan de Vrij is back with the group after a knock, which forced him to sit out one training session.

Papu Gomez is a doubt after being subbed out against Australia with a sprained ankle. While Angel Di Maria is pushing to be fit despite a quadriceps injury.

Rodrigo De Paul is training separately, which could lead to Leandro Paredes starting.

Predicted line-ups

Netherlands XI : Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaasen; Gakpo, Depay

Argentina XI : Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Match Odds

Netherlands - 5/2

Draw - 21/10

Argentina - 6/5

To Qualify Odds

Netherlands - 5/4

Argentina - 4/7

Via Betfair .

Prediction

Argentina have expended a lot of energy in both the loss to Saudi Arabia and their wins since. The highs are very high and the lows are very low, Lionel Messi is on a mission though and you would not bet against him to step up and lift the Albiceleste out of a sticky spot against a well-drilled Dutch side. Netherlands 1-2 Argentina .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight

The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
The Independent

We may see glorious finale for Lionel Messi or first African finalist in Qatar

A repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, a glorious finale for Lionel Messi or a first African finalist all remain possible ahead of this week’s World Cup semi-finals.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics as Argentina take on Croatia and France face surprise package Morocco.Argentina v CroatiaThe two teams who have spent most time on the pitch in the tournament meet in Lusail on Tuesday evening.Croatia have needed extra-time and penalties in each of their last two matches – indeed they have drawn four of their five games, the only exception being their 4-1 win over...
The Independent

‘No limits’ for Croatia as Zlatko Dalic targets another ‘extraordinary’ World Cup victory

Zlatko Dalic had greatness on his mind and it transpired that he was not really talking about Lionel Messi. He was contemplating the prospect of the greatest of all time, but he was not referencing Argentina’s No 10. Not directly, anyway, because Messi could prevent Dalic from rewriting Croatian history again.Indeed, perhaps it is the presence of Argentina in Tuesday’s semi-final that makes Dalic believe victory would render it the finest day in Croatia’s footballing history. He has already won a match in the last four of this competition, overcoming England in 2018 and it was entirely in character...
The Independent

Argentina ready to go the distance against World Cup’s comeback kings

If football is an ever-changing sport, Lionel Scaloni only needs to look at his forward line to see proof of that: Lionel Messi, the most influential, most prolific false nine of the modern era, helped bring a position from the past back into favour. Yet if football is an ever-longer game, it presents problems for Messi: his ambition of winning the World Cup could suffer a fatal setback at a point when matches tended to have finished, at a point when Argentina feel at their weakest and when Croatia could be at their strongest. Argentina’s progress thus far has...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
The Independent

Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down

What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
The Independent

Rawalpindi pitch below average in first Pakistan vs England Test, says ICC

The International Cricket Council has rated the Rawalpindi pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and England as “below average”.England won the match by 74 runs despite the pitch yielding seven centurions and 1,768 runs over the five days.As a result, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has received one demerit point.Andy Pycroft of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees said: “It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler.“That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals. The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Argentina and Croatia ready to go head to head

Argentina and Croatia go head to head in the first of the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, with France and Morocco then meeting in the second 24 hours later.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the last-four showdowns in Qatar and how things have been unfolding in the build-up.Messi set to equal recordLionel Messi, chasing glory at what is likely to be his last World Cup, is set to make a record-equalling 25th appearance in the competition in Tuesday’s contest at the Lusail Stadium, matching former Germany player Lothar Matthaus.Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Argentina boss Lionel...
The Independent

Inoue vs Butler time: When do rings walks start in UK and US?

Paul Butler will enter enemy territory on Tuesday as he faces Naoya Inoue in an undisputed bantamweight title bout.Butler won the interim WBO title in April by outpointing Jonas Sultan, and the Briton has since been elevated to the WBO’s official champion in the weight class. He puts that status on the line at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, as he also looks to take the IBF, WBA and WBC belts from home fighter Inoue.Inoue enters the main-event contest unbeaten as a professional, with a record of 23-0 (20 knockouts) and a reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound...
The Independent

The Independent

975K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy