Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight
Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.
Lionel Messi ’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia , while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.
“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.
“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”
Here’s all you need to know about the quarter-final match at the Lusail Stadium:
When is it?
The game will is scheduled to kick off at 7pm GMT on Friday 9 December at the Lusail Stadium.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, you can watch the game live on BBC One with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.
Team news
Jeremie Frimpong has shaken off an ankle problem, which means Louis Van Gaal has a fully-fit squad.
Stefan de Vrij is back with the group after a knock, which forced him to sit out one training session.
Papu Gomez is a doubt after being subbed out against Australia with a sprained ankle. While Angel Di Maria is pushing to be fit despite a quadriceps injury.
Rodrigo De Paul is training separately, which could lead to Leandro Paredes starting.
Predicted line-ups
Netherlands XI : Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaasen; Gakpo, Depay
Argentina XI : Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez
Match Odds
Netherlands - 5/2
Draw - 21/10
Argentina - 6/5
To Qualify Odds
Netherlands - 5/4
Argentina - 4/7
Prediction
Argentina have expended a lot of energy in both the loss to Saudi Arabia and their wins since. The highs are very high and the lows are very low, Lionel Messi is on a mission though and you would not bet against him to step up and lift the Albiceleste out of a sticky spot against a well-drilled Dutch side. Netherlands 1-2 Argentina .
Comments / 0