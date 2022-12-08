Republican lawmakers are demanding that a nonbinary Department of Energy official resign from the Biden administration amid renewed scandal. Sam Brinton, 34, the Department of Energy's deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition, was appointed in January amid controversy due to behavior and a history of promoting sexual fetishes. The official has since been suspended and charged with felony theft of a suitcase at an airport, but Republicans are demanding further action. In a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the lawmakers demanded that Brinton resign, the Daily Mail reported.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO