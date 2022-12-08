Read full article on original website
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
The Countdown: History made with same-sex marriage bill, nuclear fusion reaction
President Biden signed an historic same-sex marriage bill into law on Tuesday, meanwhile, a nuclear fusion reaction was produced for the first time.
House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages. The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
House passes Respect for Marriage Act
The U.S. House has passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Scott MacFarlane, CBS News congressional correspondent, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the bill and the latest on Capitol Hill.
Civil rights groups call on House to pass resolution against racist ‘Insular Cases’
A coalition of civil rights groups led by the ACLU on Thursday called on the outgoing Democratic House majority to pass a resolution recognizing equal constitutional rights for residents of all U.S. territories. The resolution, introduced in 2021, would repudiate the so-called “Insular Cases,” a series of Supreme Court decisions...
New Mexico Democrats support gay marriage as Respect for Marriage Act passes U.S. Senate
New Mexico's Congressional delegation appeared split along party lines on same-sex marriage, as a bill to enshrine such rights in the U.S. Constitution passed the Senate Tuesday and was headed to House of Representatives for another vote. From there, should the bill pass, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature...
Trump called for canceling the Constitution. His Supreme Court is a little more subtle
Trump’s unusually honest non sequitur shouldn’t distract us from a less ham-fisted plot against the founding document. | Opinion
Washington Examiner
Scandal-ridden nonbinary drag queen official must be fired: GOP lawmakers
Republican lawmakers are demanding that a nonbinary Department of Energy official resign from the Biden administration amid renewed scandal. Sam Brinton, 34, the Department of Energy's deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition, was appointed in January amid controversy due to behavior and a history of promoting sexual fetishes. The official has since been suspended and charged with felony theft of a suitcase at an airport, but Republicans are demanding further action. In a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the lawmakers demanded that Brinton resign, the Daily Mail reported.
Supreme Court case could have ‘dire consequences’ on elections: Full Michigan Secretary of State
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) discusses the implications of Moore v. Harper, as the Supreme Court provides arguments on the landmark case.Dec. 7, 2022.
