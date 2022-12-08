ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Center Square

House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage

(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages. The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
CBS News

House passes Respect for Marriage Act

The U.S. House has passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Scott MacFarlane, CBS News congressional correspondent, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the bill and the latest on Capitol Hill.
Washington Examiner

Scandal-ridden nonbinary drag queen official must be fired: GOP lawmakers

Republican lawmakers are demanding that a nonbinary Department of Energy official resign from the Biden administration amid renewed scandal. Sam Brinton, 34, the Department of Energy's deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition, was appointed in January amid controversy due to behavior and a history of promoting sexual fetishes. The official has since been suspended and charged with felony theft of a suitcase at an airport, but Republicans are demanding further action. In a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the lawmakers demanded that Brinton resign, the Daily Mail reported.
