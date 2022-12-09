ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fastphillysports.com

IN JUST HIS 3RD GAME, CATS CAM BECOMES A DIFFERENCE-MAKER!

Freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go.
VILLANOVA, PA
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES A TD-FAVE AGAINST GIANTS, CAESARS HAS $1,250 FREE BETS!

Sure, anything can happen any given weekend. Kickoff between the Eagles and Giants is set for 1 p.m. Sunday from MetLife Stadium on FOX. The Eagles are a touchdown favorite. Caesars Sportsbook promo code NJSPORTSBETFULL gets you up to $1,250 in free bets. First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?

There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Philadelphia hip-hop mural pays homage to music history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural on display highlights Philadelphia's history in hip-hop. Take a look at a mural called "Know the Elements."It was designed by artists Christian "Tame Artz" Rodriguez" and Bill Stroebel.The mural pays tribute to the foundations of hip-hop and its most well-known artists.You can see it for yourself at 9th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022

She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

