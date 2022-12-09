Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers
Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
fastphillysports.com
IN JUST HIS 3RD GAME, CATS CAM BECOMES A DIFFERENCE-MAKER!
Freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong hit a 3-pointer that began a 9-0 run that also included five points by Whitmore on a 3-pointer and a dunk. The lead ballooned from there and twice reached 24 points, the first when Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to go.
fastphillysports.com
EAGLES A TD-FAVE AGAINST GIANTS, CAESARS HAS $1,250 FREE BETS!
Sure, anything can happen any given weekend. Kickoff between the Eagles and Giants is set for 1 p.m. Sunday from MetLife Stadium on FOX. The Eagles are a touchdown favorite. Caesars Sportsbook promo code NJSPORTSBETFULL gets you up to $1,250 in free bets. First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250...
Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
Orthopedic Surgeon on Lane Johnson's abdominal injury
Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Lisa Kaplin joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson’s “minor abdominal injury” on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?
There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Army Bypasses Boeing Ridley on Helicopter Fleet, Goes With Texas
The U.S. Army Chinook helicopter assembly line in Ridley Township in 2018.Photo byDavid M. Warren, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The replacement helicopter for the aging Black Hawk fleet won’t be Boeing’s Defiant X model out of Ridley, according to the U.S. Army, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
New Philadelphia hip-hop mural pays homage to music history
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural on display highlights Philadelphia's history in hip-hop. Take a look at a mural called "Know the Elements."It was designed by artists Christian "Tame Artz" Rodriguez" and Bill Stroebel.The mural pays tribute to the foundations of hip-hop and its most well-known artists.You can see it for yourself at 9th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Meet Philadelphia's most powerful people in 2022
She might no longer live in Philly, but she hasn't turned her back on the city.In fact, she put it in the spotlight and united us.What's happening: Comedian and TV powerhouse Quinta Brunson tops our inaugural list of Philly's most influential people. How it works: We reflected on the past year's headlines, considered what's coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Philadelphia the most. Of note: Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. People who made the power list were...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
Home Invasion Triple Shooting In Philadelphia Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Wounded
One person died and two people including a teen girl were wounded in a home invasion shooting Sunday, Dec. 11 in Philadelphia, authorities said. Two black males kicked in the front door of a home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street around 12:45 p.m., city police said. The men...
Glassboro-Camden light rail project faces some pushback in Trenton
South Jersey transportation officials continue working on plans to develop the Glassboro-Camden light rail line, but some lawmakers in Trenton say there are better uses for that money.
1 killed in house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section
"We've had a tough year. We have a fire problem in this city. We encourage people to call 311 and we encourage people to get smoke alarms up," said Philadelphia Fire Captain Derek Bowmer.
PennDOT hosting job fairs in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties
PennDOT is hosting four jobs across the Delaware Valley this week.
Trenton, NJ Man Arrested Involved In Atlantic City Shooting
December 11, 2022 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — Atlantic City Police Department reports, that on December 6, 2022, a shooting investigation…
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
