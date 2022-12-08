Read full article on original website
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare Welcomes Megan Rich
Contact: Curt Squires | Public Relations and Communications Coordinator | (217) 337-2917. (PONTIAC, Ill. | December 13, 2022) – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the needs of the Pontiac community and the surrounding areas. The addition of...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria woman honored with blood donation hall of fame
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — September Nott of East Peoria has been inducted into the Fresenius-Kabi Donation Hall of Fame. Fresenius-Kabi is a global healthcare company that partners with blood centers. Nott donated 190 platelets of blood over the course of 10 years through the American Red Cross. Her donations...
1470 WMBD
Kasper: Mask wearing is making a comeback
PEORIA, Ill. – For many of your friends and neighbors, there may one thing about the COVID-19 pandemic that will continue to be done: the wearing of masks. Usage of them is going up again, as cases of both COVID and the flu are increasing, while RSV may be levelling off.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
25newsnow.com
Family drives from St. Louis to deliver warmth & comfort to cancer patients
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “it’s never an easy day for us obviously. always say see ya tomorrow. it’s never goodbye.”. The Campbell family cut and hand-tied 50 blankets in honor of their late grandfather, Ted Grethey. “it’s his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. there’s 25...
1470 WMBD
Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex
PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit to reduce weekend service
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
25newsnow.com
2 more COVID deaths in McLean County, new hospitalizations continue to rise
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Health Department reports two more people, including a woman in her 50s, have died from COVID-19-related illnesses. Data released Friday also new cases and hospitalizations moved higher during the weekly period, and for a second week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) classified McLean County’s community level at medium, having been at a low level during most of September and October.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
25newsnow.com
Pekin sells land for dollars an acre as business development incentive
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at about $3 an acre - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell up to 70 acres of un-developed land the city owns. Nearly half the property, 33 acres is being sold for $100.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman shot Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An unnamed female was shot in Peoria late Monday afternoon, according to a Peoria Police Dept. press release. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Peoria police were dispatched to 1700 W. Lincoln on a report of a female shot. The victim was being transported by private vehicle to medical services. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Maple, where she was taken to a local hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
1470 WMBD
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria Friendship House to host annual holiday ham giveaway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service’s holiday ham giveaway takes place Sunday, December 18, from 2-3 p.m. During the events, families will be able to receive one holiday ham per household along with all the sides. The event is first come, first served...
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
Central Illinois Proud
Toyz N Da Neighborhood Toy Giveaway
Toyz N Da Neighborhood is kicking off in the Peoria Community. The YANI Collective, Product of Project, Black Chamber of Commerce, and Councilman Andre W. Allen will be hosting the Christmas toy giveaway this Saturday, December 17th at two locations: the Annie Jo Community Learning Center (2727 W. Krause Ave, 61605) and at ART, Inc (919 NE Jefferson Ave, 61603). The events will run from noon until 5:00 P.M.
25newsnow.com
Bradley University President performs in ‘The Nutcracker’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dr. Stephen Standifird is exchanging his presidential robe for a 10-foot wide skirt. Standifird, the President of Bradley University is portraying “Mother Ginger” in the Peoria Ballet Company’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’. Live music from the Heartland Festival Orchestra will accompany...
25newsnow.com
2-vehicle crash involving PCAPS truck leaves minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-vehicle crash has left those involved with minor injuries. Our crew on scene saw a vehicle with the Peoria County Animal Protection Services involved. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says it is unknown if animals were in the PCAPS truck.
