KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West

The second of two back-to-back storms was moving across the West this weekend, bringing another round of snow, rain and blustery winds. There were whiteout conditions in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, as the powerful storm swept through the state, making for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow, coupled with high...
LOVELAND, CO
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

More California Sierra, Western Snow Ahead

A second storm will bring more rain and mountain snow to California. California's Sierra could pick up additional feet of snow through Monday. Rain is also expected in lower elevations of California, but it won't produce widespread flooding. Before that, snow and winds will lead to tricky travel in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Winter Storm To Pass Over 1,200-Mile Area Across the US This Weekend

As we delve deeper into December, late fall weather continues to dump snow on regions from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains, and up the Eastern Seaboard. However, this weekend, forecasters are predicting that a major winter storm spanning approximately 1,200 miles will dump inches of snow on states from Michigan and Nebraska eastward to Ohio and Pennsylvania.
IOWA STATE
WSVN-TV

A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure

(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
BUFFALO, NY

