2 Shampoo Ingredients Experts Swear By To Regrow Thinning Hair
Thinning hair is one of those hair issues that can send people into a panic. If you’ve noticed more hair than usual on your brush or the bathroom floor, whether it’s the result of stress, hormonal changes, or aging, you may be tempted to hit up every beauty store within 5 miles and buy up each and every serum and shampoo that makes big promises for thinning hair.
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?
Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
6 best herbs and supplements for high blood pressure
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition in which blood pressure measures above 130/80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg). If you have hypertension, you are at higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Thankfully, there are many ways to get your blood pressure controlled and lower your risk of these health effects.
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Plump Sagging Skin
While skin will naturally and inevitably wrinkle and sag with age, there are several trusted, go-to skincare ingredients dermatologists recommend for a more supple, radiant and youthful-esque look. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about three tried-and-true ingredients often found in serums, moisturizers and other products that can help plump sagging, wrinkled skin this holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team.
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?
Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
Can Vitamin Deficiency Cause Blepharitis?
Some research links blepharitis (inflammation of your eyelid) to not having enough vitamin D in your diet. Certain fatty acid supplements may help treat symptoms of blepharitis. Blepharitis is the medical name for an inflamed eyelid. It usually occurs when you have too much bacteria near the base of your...
5 surprising things that make your hair fall out, from dry shampoo to PTSD
Using too much shampoo, fad diets, post-traumatic stress disorder, and air pollution can result in hair loss.
Best Supplements for Dog Allergies
As many as 20% of dogs will develop allergies during their lifetime. Itchy skin is the most common symptom of dog allergies, but some dogs can also experience hives, hot spots, swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or ears, sneezing, and red, inflamed skin. If your pooch is among those that are affected by these symptoms, supplements for dog allergies can really make their life easier.
How To Treat Eczema Using Honey
While there isn't a lot of research on alternative treatments for eczema, some are worth noting -- and honey happens to be one of them. But does it work?
Bacon Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese
These bacon wrapped dates with goat cheese are an easy appetizer everyone will enjoy! 3 ingredients, and made in under an hour. Dear, bacon wrapped dates with goat cheese…will you marry me? This truly is the perfect appetizer — it’s a little sweet, a little savory and ready to serve in under an hour.
What Is People's Favorite OTC Antacid?- Health Digest Survey
In an exclusive Health Digest survey, we asked people to determine what preferred brand of antacid most reach for when experiencing heartburn or indigestion.
What's The Difference Between Milia And Whiteheads
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
The Gooiest Sweet Orange Rolls
These gooey sweet orange rolls are sticky, gooey, and topped with orange zest icing. Make them for the holidays or for a special breakfast. Orange rolls are always a good idea. We have pumpkin rolls, maple cinnamon rolls, and we needed to add an orange roll to our roster. These orange rolls have a bright and citrusy flavor, an ooey-gooey middle and a frosting you just can’t resist.
Are Dermal Fillers A Safe Solution For Acne Scars?
Since dermal fillers are gaining ground in the U.S., it's vital to understand if the popular cosmetic procedure is a safe solution for acne scars.
The use of isotretinoin in acne
Most patients who receive oral isotretinoin will be free of acne by the end of 4–6 months of treatment depending on the dose administered. Recent clinical experience suggests that the long-term cure rate may be lower than was initially thought.16–19 One explanation for this might be that isotretinoin is now used to treat patients with less severe acne. These cases respond extremely well and then expect to remain clear, whereas the initial cohorts of patients had severe disease and were less concerned by the resurgence of a few spots. Furthermore, some of the early reported ‘cures’ may have been due to the fact that patients had eventually grown out of their acne as they may well have received initial treatments much later on in the course of their disease. There is evidence to suggest that younger patients relapse more readily than older ones.20 Isotretinoin currently has a license to treat severe acne as a second line agent in cases unresponsive to other combination therapies including antibiotics.21 Over the years experienced clinicians have prescribed isotretinoin first line to treat severe cases of acne, those with poor prognostic features as well as some acne related conditions.
