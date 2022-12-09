Most patients who receive oral isotretinoin will be free of acne by the end of 4–6 months of treatment depending on the dose administered. Recent clinical experience suggests that the long-term cure rate may be lower than was initially thought.16–19 One explanation for this might be that isotretinoin is now used to treat patients with less severe acne. These cases respond extremely well and then expect to remain clear, whereas the initial cohorts of patients had severe disease and were less concerned by the resurgence of a few spots. Furthermore, some of the early reported ‘cures’ may have been due to the fact that patients had eventually grown out of their acne as they may well have received initial treatments much later on in the course of their disease. There is evidence to suggest that younger patients relapse more readily than older ones.20 Isotretinoin currently has a license to treat severe acne as a second line agent in cases unresponsive to other combination therapies including antibiotics.21 Over the years experienced clinicians have prescribed isotretinoin first line to treat severe cases of acne, those with poor prognostic features as well as some acne related conditions.

