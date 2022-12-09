Read full article on original website
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
laptopmag.com
How to delete Gmail emails
"How to delete Gmail emails" is a popular phrase that's blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Many Gmail users likely feel like they're drowning in a sea of junk mail, but have no idea how to rid themselves of their overfilled inbox. If you feel the same way,...
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
The revelation comes weeks after the paramilitary group's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riot.
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
ConsumerAffairs
Google Voice scam enables criminals to spoof your phone number
If you sell items on Facebook Marketplace or any of the many other online platforms, consumer advocates warn you could be the target of the Google Voice scam. The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) reported nearly 4,000 complaints about the scam in 2021, even reporting a preliminary increase this year. It’s gotten the attention of both federal and state officials.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
Android Headlines
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
techaiapp.com
SEC asks companies to disclose exposure to struggling crypto firms
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is asking publicly-traded companies to tell investors about their involvement with struggling cryptocurrency firms (via CNBC). In a notice posted on Thursday, the SEC says companies may have an obligation under federal law to disclose whether their operations or finances have been impacted by the turbulence that’s rocking the crypto market.
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
TechCrunch
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
Tri-City Herald
Guide to Find Who Called You From This Phone Number
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s not uncommon to find yourself on the receiving end of a call from an unrecognized number. When this happens, it’s natural to be curious about who called you from this phone number.
VPN deals for December: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more
What’s a VPN? Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations that needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown in recent years, and now many regular people use them to keep...
techaiapp.com
Automated detection of doxing on Twitter with over 96% accuracy
A new automated approach to detect doxing—a form of cyberbullying in which certain private or personally identifiable information is publicly shared without an individual’s consent or knowledge—may help social media platforms better protect their users, according to researchers from Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.
techaiapp.com
Bear Market, Luna Crash, FTX Meltdown: How it Impacted Crypto’s Public Perception (Survey)
A recent study conducted by CNBC estimated that only 8% of American participants currently have a favorable view of cryptocurrencies. Those who supported the asset class in March 2022 were 19%. The market has been through a lot since then – the prices plummeted, the Terra ecosystem crashed, and FTX filed for bankruptcy.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Phone Echoing: Common Issues & How to Fix Them
Phone echoing is when you hear voices or sounds repeating on a video or audio call, often at delayed intervals. Frequent and disruptive echoes during phone calls deteriorate an entire conversation by confusing or irritating both parties. Simple fixes include adjusting your bandwidth, redesigning your equipment layout, and replacing hardware. Learn more about the causes of phone call echoing and how to stop echo on phone calls to improve the customer experience in six different ways.
techaiapp.com
Telegram Introduces Blockchain-Powered Phone Numbers For No-SIM Signups
Telegram has issued a new update which will allow users of the encrypted messaging app to signup for accounts using phone numbers bought by cryptocurrency. The new version of the popular messaging app is introducing blockchain identities that will let users make an account without a registered SIM card, The Verge writes.
