The Game Awards 2022: Here is the Full List of Winners
The most coveted awards have been handed out at the Game Awards 2022 held this evening from Los Angeles, in recognition of all the hard work put into the videogame industry. Among the most prestigious titles, which was the Game of the Year award, has been awarded to From Software’s Elden Ring, according to Gamespot.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
Top tech conferences: The ultimate tech events guide for 2023
For better or worse, conferences appear to be back, so to help you work out what events to head to in 2023, TechRadar Pro has curated a list of the most important international technology events and conferences. Why you can trust TechRadar. Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing...
Framework Studio, the Award-winning Film/TV Creative Marketing Agency, Announces Merger With Core Creative Labs, the Premier Visual Effects/Experiential Live Event Producer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Framework Studio CEO Rajan Patel and Core Creative Labs (Core) CEO Curt Apanovich announced today that Core will be merging into the Framework ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006062/en/ Rajan Patel is the CEO and executive producer of Framework Studio, a leading creative marketing agency in Los Angeles that is well-known in the entertainment and tech industries. Photo courtesy of Framework Studio. (Photo: Business Wire)
