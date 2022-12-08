ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brownbears.com

Men's basketball battles but falls at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Michigan State 68-50 Saturday evening in the first game between to two teams since 2006. "We obviously struggled to score the ball," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "I thought their defense was very prepared and their physicality, their switching, and just their defense in general made it very hard for us. We weren't at our best offensively and obviously, they had a lot to do with it.
brownbears.com

Bierdumpfel and Clearie Each Take a Match Over Weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Junior Justin Bierdumpfel Drew Clearie each won a match in this weekend's duals against No. 20 Pitt on Friday and No. 25 Michigan State on Saturday at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Bierdumpfel took a 6-4 decision over Pitt's freshman Emory Taylor at 141 on Friday night,...
brownbears.com

Men's Hockey Falls at St. Lawrence in First Half Finale

CANTON, N.Y. – The Brown Bears (4-9-2, 1-7-2 ECAC) dropped the first half finale at Appleton Arena against St. Lawrence (8-8-0, 5-3-0 ECAC) as the Saints took a 4-0 home win Saturday night. "It was a disappointing result but I wasn't disappointed with the work-ethic; I thought we out-worked...
