Crump gives commencement speech at UAPB, receives honorary degree
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hosted its 166th commencement ceremony on Friday and renowned civil rights activist and attorney Benjamin Crump sent the graduating class out with a powerful speech. “If you remember nothing else I say today, I want you to remember...
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, 1964-2022
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, age 58, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1964 in Warren, Arkansas to Gale and Bettie Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale Ferguson and Bettie Mitchell. Ricky was a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Warren and he was employed with Armstrong for 25 years.
Chamber of Commerce holds final meeting of 2022
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors held its last meeting of the year on Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Outgoing board members are Tim Kessler, Curtis Blankinship Jr. and Debbie Spencer. Incoming board members are Ana Angeles, Estephany Roman and Denisa Pennington. New officers are President...
Awards handed out at 2022 Bradley County Riding Club annual show
The Bradley County Riding Club recently held its annual award show for 2022. Pictured above are the top points winners for the calendar year. From left to right: Megan Walters(Junior division), RJ Martin(Gaited Division), Jordan Pruitt(Senior Division), and in front, Annie Barrett(Lead Line Division). Below are the full points totals...
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday. Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley...
State police investigating after 24-year-old inmate found dead in Arkansas prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old inmate who was found dead in his cell at an Arkansas prison on Thursday. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Caleb Cogburn was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m. after being discovered in his cell at the Varner Unit in Gould.
Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
Monticello's Daily News
Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
Merry and bright time had by all during Warren’s Christmas celebration(Photo special included)
Warren held its community-wide Christmas celebration Sunday with a number of activities throughout the day, December 11, 2022. The highly popular Market On Main returned for a Christmas version during the early afternoon hours. Local vendors were set up selling everything from hand-made jewelry to hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on site to greet local youngsters hoping to get a final Christmas item added to the wishlist before Christmas Day.
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
