Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, age 58, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1964 in Warren, Arkansas to Gale and Bettie Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale Ferguson and Bettie Mitchell. Ricky was a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Warren and he was employed with Armstrong for 25 years.

WARREN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO