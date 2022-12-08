ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Related
advancemonticellonian.com

Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
MONTICELLO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, 1964-2022

Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, age 58, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1964 in Warren, Arkansas to Gale and Bettie Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale Ferguson and Bettie Mitchell. Ricky was a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Warren and he was employed with Armstrong for 25 years.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Chamber of Commerce holds final meeting of 2022

Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors held its last meeting of the year on Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Outgoing board members are Tim Kessler, Curtis Blankinship Jr. and Debbie Spencer. Incoming board members are Ana Angeles, Estephany Roman and Denisa Pennington. New officers are President...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Awards handed out at 2022 Bradley County Riding Club annual show

The Bradley County Riding Club recently held its annual award show for 2022. Pictured above are the top points winners for the calendar year. From left to right: Megan Walters(Junior division), RJ Martin(Gaited Division), Jordan Pruitt(Senior Division), and in front, Annie Barrett(Lead Line Division). Below are the full points totals...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
footballscoop.com

Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday. Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
WARREN, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
MONTICELLO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Merry and bright time had by all during Warren’s Christmas celebration(Photo special included)

Warren held its community-wide Christmas celebration Sunday with a number of activities throughout the day, December 11, 2022. The highly popular Market On Main returned for a Christmas version during the early afternoon hours. Local vendors were set up selling everything from hand-made jewelry to hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on site to greet local youngsters hoping to get a final Christmas item added to the wishlist before Christmas Day.
WARREN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy