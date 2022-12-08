Read full article on original website
Tour de Tomato Bicycle Ride returning for 2023 Tomato Festival
WARREN, Ark. – Event organizers announced Sunday that the much enjoyed Tour de Tomato bicycle ride is returning at the 2023 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. The official sign-up forms are available now at the link below this article. The 2023 Tour de Tomato will be held May 20, 2023 with multiple ride options for seasoned cyclists as well as newcomers. There will be a 14-mile fun ride option, a 40-mile ride, and a 62-mile ride. All participants will leave from the Warren Baseball Complex at 8:00 a.m. May 20, 2023. Aid and break stations will be set up along the route.
Awards handed out at 2022 Bradley County Riding Club annual show
The Bradley County Riding Club recently held its annual award show for 2022. Pictured above are the top points winners for the calendar year. From left to right: Megan Walters(Junior division), RJ Martin(Gaited Division), Jordan Pruitt(Senior Division), and in front, Annie Barrett(Lead Line Division). Below are the full points totals...
Merry and bright time had by all during Warren’s Christmas celebration(Photo special included)
Warren held its community-wide Christmas celebration Sunday with a number of activities throughout the day, December 11, 2022. The highly popular Market On Main returned for a Christmas version during the early afternoon hours. Local vendors were set up selling everything from hand-made jewelry to hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on site to greet local youngsters hoping to get a final Christmas item added to the wishlist before Christmas Day.
Angie Young Festival of Tables held at St. James AME Church
The annual Angie Young’s Festival of Tables was held Saturday at St. James AME Church. Sabrena Newsom served as chairwoman of the event. The minister of ceremony was Dexter Campbell. Prayer was offered by Everett Wallace. Scripture was read by Semaya Lewis. Top photo: Everette Wallace 3rd place, Yolonda...
Reception honoring Gary and Melody Spears’s service to Cleveland County set for December 28
Re-New-ing Edinburg is hosting a reception Wednesday, December 28, 2022 to honor Gary and Melody Spears and their combined 16 years of service to Cleveland County. The public is invited to attend. The event is set to be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Rison.
Warren Lion Tim Kessler meets with Crossett Club
Zone 1 Chairman Tim Kessler of Warren Lions Club and District 7N Gov. Bill Johnson of Little Rock Founders Lions Club met with Crossett Lions Club on Dec. 6 at Country Vittles in Crossett. Shown, from left, are Crossett Lions President Sherri Hendrix, Treasurer Chad Newton, member Roger Reves, Kessler and Johnson. Photo by Secretary Ellie Daws.
Major investment in Warren Streets on the table for 2023, Full Council meeting report and video
The Warren City Council met for their final monthly meeting of the 2022 calendar year Monday evening, December 12. All members of the Council were present. Immediately upon the start of the meeting, Alderperson Dorothy Henderson made a motion for the Council to go into executive session “for the purpose of the resignation of an employee.” After about a 20-minute executive session, the Council returned to the public portion of the meeting. Mayor Pennington announced that no action was taken in the executive session. Alderperson Joel Tolefree then made a motion for the City Attorney to contact the local legislative representative to try and get the State of Arkansas’s Attorney General involved to investigate the City of Warren’s “workplace culture and hiring processes.” The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.
County says Courthouse tower could be installed by next weekend
According to the official Bradley County Courthouse facebook page, the raising of the renovated top of the Courthouse tower is nearing. “The tower will be installed back on the courthouse either next Friday, Saturday or Sunday depending on the weather.”. The released stated that the public is “welcome to...
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, 1964-2022
Richard “Ricky” Ferguson, age 58, of Warren, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1964 in Warren, Arkansas to Gale and Bettie Ferguson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gale Ferguson and Bettie Mitchell. Ricky was a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Warren and he was employed with Armstrong for 25 years.
Warren’s Maddox Lassiter named 4A Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Year
Warren’s Maddox Lassiter was chosen as the 4A Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Year at the Hootens/Farm Bureau Awards Ceremony held December 12, 2022. He is pictured with local Farm Bureau agent Reid McKinney, also a former Lumberjack great. Lassiter plans to attend the University of Arkansas in 2023 and will join the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.
Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
