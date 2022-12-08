The Warren City Council met for their final monthly meeting of the 2022 calendar year Monday evening, December 12. All members of the Council were present. Immediately upon the start of the meeting, Alderperson Dorothy Henderson made a motion for the Council to go into executive session “for the purpose of the resignation of an employee.” After about a 20-minute executive session, the Council returned to the public portion of the meeting. Mayor Pennington announced that no action was taken in the executive session. Alderperson Joel Tolefree then made a motion for the City Attorney to contact the local legislative representative to try and get the State of Arkansas’s Attorney General involved to investigate the City of Warren’s “workplace culture and hiring processes.” The motion was seconded and passed unanimously.

WARREN, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO