Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
IGN
Final Fantasy XVI: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s official: Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PS5 on June 22, 2023. It will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for at least six months, after which it may come to PC and/or Xbox — but Square Enix has made no announcements so far. FF16 will be available in a few editions, and you can see the pricing and contents of each below. Let’s get to it.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
dexerto.com
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer Reveals Gameplay, March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay, some returning characters and a bunch of new faces. The action-adventure game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
progameguides.com
Post Trauma – release date, platforms, trailer & more
Post Trauma has been a head-turner after its announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With its genuinely spooky atmosphere, stunning visuals, and visceral imagery, this new game from Red Soul Games is a promising psychological horror contender. Everything we know about Post Trauma. Here's everything we know about Post Trauma,...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
IGN
Waves of Steel - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Waves of Steel will leave Steam Early Access on PC and into its v1.0 release on February 6, 2023. The build-your-own-battleship arcade naval combat simulator game will also be available on Xbox Series X/S in the near future. Waves of Steel v1.0 release will feature new bosses, missions, and the finale to the game's campaign. Watch the latest Waves of Steel trailer to learn more about the game.
IGN
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
game-news24.com
A full-length sequel to From the Ashes has announced that the upcoming trailer will be ready for release
It wasn’t a large announcement coming out in advance of the game’s 2022. The developer of Gunfire Games has announced that the third-person shooter Remnant: From the Ashes will release in 2023. As for the previous years, the Game Awards 2022 was an instant surprise, with a new...
Forget petting, Final Fantasy 16 lets you fight alongside the dog
There's also an easier story mode to assist you with combat
